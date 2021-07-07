Galway Races Will Have Prize Fund of €1.8m On Offer

The 2021 Galway Races will have a prize fund of over €1.8m on offer to the competitors throughout the week of Monday, July 26th to Sunday, August 1st.

The fund – a total of €1,817,500 – will be spread across fifty-two events over the course of a week.

Each day will have a feature race with a minimum prize fund of €100,000 per race.

The hotly contested Tote Galway Plate, a race synonymous with Galway, will take place on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Tote Galway Plate is a race awash with quality, with experienced chasers taking on emerging youngsters, and has produced some high-class recent winners including, Balko Des Flos and Road To Riches.

This year’s edition of the race will have a prize fund of €250,000 after receiving an increase of €50,000.

The race cards on Thursday, July 29th and Friday, July 30th are sponsored in full by the Galway Races long-standing partner, Guinness, with Thursday’s Guinness Galway Hurdle now worth €250,000, having also received a boost of €50,000.

Each year for the Summer Festival, the Galway Racecourse hosts the Leading Jockey and Leading Trainer Championships sponsored by the Rooney Family and Chanelle Medical respectively.

This year, the Galway Race Committee are proud to announce that in association with the Rooney Family, they will be unveiling a new Pat Smullen Perpetual Trophy for the winner of the Flat Jockey Championship in memory of the jockey.

Smullen was linked with the Galway Festival through his partnership with Dermot Weld and a regular recipient of this prize.

Commenting on this award, Anthony Ryan, Chairman of Galway Race Committee said, “Pat was a true gentleman, a champion, a warrior and a regular to the winner’s enclosure here in Ballybrit. Pat has a huge number of fans and support here in Galway so it’s only fitting that we honour him in this way”.

Galway Racecourse have submitted plans for 5,000 spectators per day at the outdoor event, and are waiting for an imminent decision in relation to this.

Should they get approval, an announcement of their ticketing policy will be released shortly.

The first four action-packed days of the Galway Races will be broadcast on RTÉ from Ballybrit at 5 pm for two hours.

That includes the feature race on each day plus three supporting races each day.

TG4 will also broadcast the event for the first time in sixteen years, Galway Racecourse have announced.

The live coverage on TG4 will include fifteen action-packed races on Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st.

It will feature races such as The Guinness Galway Blazers Steeplechase, The Guinness Galway Tribes Hurdle and The Galway Shopping Centre Handicap.

To complement the above television broadcast, Racing TV will cover and broadcast every one of the fifty-two races live from the track.

You can see the schedule for the 2021 Galway Races here.

To read the information on this year’s Ladies Day, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com