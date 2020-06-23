Grand National winning jockey Liam Treadwell has died aged 34. A gentleman on the track, as well as off it he won one the biggest races, The Grand National.

In 2009 Liam won aboard Mon Mome for trainer Venetia Williams. Mon Mome was a massive outsider on the day odds of 100/1. That was his first ever ride in the Grand National. In 2015 Treadwell was aboard Monbeg Dude and he came in third place.

However, he had other big race wins in his career win over 300 races in total. He won at the Cheltenham festival in 2013 with Carrickboy and also in the Grand Sefton at Aintree in 2015. Treadwell retired in 2018, but he was back in 2019. In addition, he was assistant trainer to Alastair Ralph who was saddened and described the news as a big shock.

Venetia Williams, whom Liam had 125 winners for, was speaking to the Racing Post in which she said, t’s such a shock. It’s so incredibly sad. He was part of the family here for many years. He and I shared probably the best day of our lives together when Mon Mome won the Grand National”.

wILLIAMS CONTINUED “He was not only a wonderful jockey, he was one of the loveliest people you could ever wish to find”

Former jockey and current horse racing pundit Mick Fitzgerald was also massively sad to hear the news. He told Sky Sports Racing, “He was a really nice guy, he was a lovely rider – and it’s just awfully sad. It’s sad for his family and anybody connected with him. It just highlights again how precious life is”. He continued, We used to call him ‘Tredders’. He just got on with it when he was racing. You never knew he was there. He wasn’t a shouter. He just wanted to do the best he could, and it’s just awfully sad for everybody involved.”

Everyone at SportsNewsIreland would like to extend our sympathies to Treadwell family at this time.