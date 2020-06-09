Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Trainer Tom Hogan has paid tribute to Gordon Lord Byron who died this morning following routine exercise as the 12-year-old gelding was preparing to make his seasonal bow at The Curragh this weekend.

Hogan spoke of his sadness at the loss of his stable star, stating:

“It happened this morning. He wasn’t a horse that would have liked retirement – he died with his boots on. We’re gutted but he was pampered every day of his life and was never as happy as he was at the moment. He hates wet weather and had a great spring.”

The Group 1 winning-handler continued:

“He was a great horse and we had great times with him, but all good things come to an end. He was in super form. He did a great piece of work at the Curragh last Thursday and he was in great form — real happy in himself.”

The gelding, an intended runner at The Curragh this weekend, was working well, according to the Nenagh, Co. Tipperary-based trainer:

“He was just doing a routine bit of work ahead of his intended run this weekend at The Curragh. He’d actually been working better than he was last year. He looked superb and was in great form.”

In reflecting on an incredible career for the son of Byron, Hogan spoke about the outstanding achievements of Gordon Lord Byron:

“He was the first Irish-trained horse to win a Group 1 in Australia. He won the Haydock Sprint Cup and finished second in it twice. No other Irish horse has won the race since Vincent O’Brien’s Abergwaun in 1972.”

The Cheltenham-winning handler continued:

“He also won the Prix de la Foret and was second in it twice. No Irish-trained horse has won that race since Pas De Seul in 1982. He created history and it was wonderful to have a part in it. He took us to Hong Kong five times, Australia, Dubai, Qatar and France, introducing us to places and people we’d never have met.”

In summing up the effect Gordon Lord Byron had on both his career as a trainer, and his life in general, Tom Hogan admitted:

“He took us places that we’d never have been. He did things that no other Irish horse had done for a long time. Anyone in racing would dream of having a horse like him.”