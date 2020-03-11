The Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi has been dramatically ruled out of today’s feature contest, the £400,000 G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

A foot abscess was discovered this morning, ruling the eight-year-old son of Policy Maker out of the two-mile chasing championship.

Mullins told the Racing Post this morning: “Unfortunately Chacun Pour Soi is out of the Champion Chase.

“He cantered on the course this morning and seemed fine, but afterwards we discovered he had an abscess on a foot and after taking veterinary advice we decided to withdraw him.”

The Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil is now the 4/11 favourite with sponsor Betway for the five-runner race which is the feature event on day two of The Festival™ presented by Bulmers.

Betway bet:

4/11 Defi Du Seuil

8/1 Dynamite Dollars

10/1 Politologue

14/1 Sceau Royal

28/1 Bun Doran

Updated non-runners today

2.50pm G3 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

14 Mister Blue Sky (Vet’s certificate, lame)

Jockey change: 20 Champagne Well (Brian Hughes replaces Paddy Brennan)

3.30pm G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

1 Altior (IRE) (Vet’s certificate, lame)

3 Chacun Pour Soi (FR) (Vet’s certificate, abscess)

4.10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

Fact of The Matter (IRE) (Going)

5.30pm G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Jockey change: 3 Ask A Honey Bee (Mr Liam Harrison replaces Paddy Brennan)