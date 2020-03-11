The Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi has been dramatically ruled out of today’s feature contest, the £400,000 G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
A foot abscess was discovered this morning, ruling the eight-year-old son of Policy Maker out of the two-mile chasing championship.
Mullins told the Racing Post this morning: “Unfortunately Chacun Pour Soi is out of the Champion Chase.
“He cantered on the course this morning and seemed fine, but afterwards we discovered he had an abscess on a foot and after taking veterinary advice we decided to withdraw him.”
The Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil is now the 4/11 favourite with sponsor Betway for the five-runner race which is the feature event on day two of The Festival™ presented by Bulmers.
Betway bet:
4/11 Defi Du Seuil
8/1 Dynamite Dollars
10/1 Politologue
14/1 Sceau Royal
28/1 Bun Doran
Updated non-runners today
2.50pm G3 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
14 Mister Blue Sky (Vet’s certificate, lame)
Jockey change: 20 Champagne Well (Brian Hughes replaces Paddy Brennan)
3.30pm G1 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
1 Altior (IRE) (Vet’s certificate, lame)
3 Chacun Pour Soi (FR) (Vet’s certificate, abscess)
4.10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase
Fact of The Matter (IRE) (Going)
5.30pm G1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Jockey change: 3 Ask A Honey Bee (Mr Liam Harrison replaces Paddy Brennan)