We have the list entries for the Cheltenham Ryanair Chase Cheltenham Festival Entries 2020



There are 29 entries, including a strong field from Ireland, for the £300,000 Ryanair Chase. Run over two miles and five furlongs and one of the two Grade One contests staged on Thursday, March 12.

2020 Winner — Frodon 11-10 T: P F Nicholls J: Bryony Frost

14:50 Cheltenham Thu 12 March 2020

29 Runners A Plus Tard 6 11-10 OR: 165 C T: H De Bromhead Articulum 10 11-10 OR: 149 BF T: T O’Brien Aso 10 11-10 OR: 162 CD T: Miss V Williams Bristol De Mai 9 11-10 OR: 170 BF T: N A Twiston-Davies Cadmium 8 11-10 OR: 158 D T: W P Mullins Cepage 8 11-10 OR: 155 CD T: Miss V Williams Chacun Pour Soi 8 11-10 OR: 172 BF T: W P Mullins Chris’s Dream 8 11-10 OR: 164 T: H De Bromhead Cilaos Emery 8 11-10 OR: 165 T: W P Mullins Cyrname 8 11-10 OR: 177 BFD T: P F Nicholls Darasso 7 11-10 OR: 155 T: J P O’Brien Death Duty 9 11-10 OR: 151 T: G Elliott Delta Work 7 11-10 OR: 171 C T: G Elliott Duc Des Genievres 7 11-10 OR: 160 C T: W P Mullins Dynamite Dollars 7 11-10 OR: 160 T: P F Nicholls Frodon 8 11-10 OR: 168 CD T: P F Nicholls Hardline 8 11-10 OR: 158 T: G Elliott Hell’s Kitchen 9 11-10 OR: 154 D T: H Fry Janika 7 11-10 OR: 162 BF T: N J Henderson Kauto Riko 9 11-10 OR: 147 T: T R Gretton Min 9 11-10 OR: 171 T: W P Mullins Politologue 9 11-10 OR: 165 D T: P F Nicholls Real Steel 7 11-10 OR: 164 BFD T: W P Mullins Riders Onthe Storm 7 11-10 OR: 162 D T: N A Twiston-Davies Saint Calvados 7 11-10 OR: 161 C T: H Whittington Shattered Love 9 11-3 OR: 151 CD T: G Elliott Tout Est Permis 7 11-10 OR: 153 BFD T: N Meade Un De Sceaux 12 11-10 OR: 166 BF CD T: W P Mullins Voix Du Reve 8 11-10 OR: 157 T: W P Mullins

About Cheltenham Racecourse

Cheltenham Racecourse is situated in Prestbury on the outskirts of the historic spa town of Cheltenham. The Home of Jump Racing, Cheltenham Racecourse is the venue for the world’s pre-eminent Jump Racing meeting,

The Festival, which takes place in March over four days every year. Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Cotswolds, Cheltenham Racecourse is a stunning natural amphitheatre and offers the highest-quality action throughout the Jump season. Cheltenham has been voted Britain’s Racecourse of the Year for the last 10 years by members of the Racegoers Club.

A successful first meeting of the new season, The Showcase, took place at Cheltenham on Friday and Saturday, October 17 & 18. It was revealed then that Cheltenham Racecourse, £45-million grandstand development, occupies pride of place, in the Mayfair slot, on the new Cheltenham MONOPOLY board.

A record attendance was achieved over the three days of The Open, November 14-16, of 71,640, up 304 on the previous record at the meeting of 71,336 in 2013.

The International, staged on Friday and Saturday, December 12 & 13 attracted over 25,000 racegoers and The New One, on target for the Stan James Champion Hurdle at The Festival, won the feature StanJames.com International Hurdle in great style.

New Year’s Day attracted a crowd of 30,466 and saw 2012 Stan James Champion Hurdle victor Rock On Ruby win his fourth race at the course in the Dorman Engineering Hurdle.

