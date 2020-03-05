We have the list entries for the Cheltenham Ryanair Chase Cheltenham Festival Entries 2020
There are 29 entries, including a strong field from Ireland, for the £300,000 Ryanair Chase. Run over two miles and five furlongs and one of the two Grade One contests staged on Thursday, March 12.
2020 Winner — Frodon 11-10 T: P F Nicholls J: Bryony Frost
14:50 Cheltenham Thu 12 March 2020
|29 Runners
|A Plus Tard
|6 11-10 OR: 165 C T: H De Bromhead
|Articulum
|10 11-10 OR: 149 BF T: T O’Brien
|Aso
|10 11-10 OR: 162 CD T: Miss V Williams
|Bristol De Mai
|9 11-10 OR: 170 BF T: N A Twiston-Davies
|Cadmium
|8 11-10 OR: 158 D T: W P Mullins
|Cepage
|8 11-10 OR: 155 CD T: Miss V Williams
|Chacun Pour Soi
|8 11-10 OR: 172 BF T: W P Mullins
|Chris’s Dream
|8 11-10 OR: 164 T: H De Bromhead
|Cilaos Emery
|8 11-10 OR: 165 T: W P Mullins
|Cyrname
|8 11-10 OR: 177 BFD T: P F Nicholls
|Darasso
|7 11-10 OR: 155 T: J P O’Brien
|Death Duty
|9 11-10 OR: 151 T: G Elliott
|Delta Work
|7 11-10 OR: 171 C T: G Elliott
|Duc Des Genievres
|7 11-10 OR: 160 C T: W P Mullins
|Dynamite Dollars
|7 11-10 OR: 160 T: P F Nicholls
|Frodon
|8 11-10 OR: 168 CD T: P F Nicholls
|Hardline
|8 11-10 OR: 158 T: G Elliott
|Hell’s Kitchen
|9 11-10 OR: 154 D T: H Fry
|Janika
|7 11-10 OR: 162 BF T: N J Henderson
|Kauto Riko
|9 11-10 OR: 147 T: T R Gretton
|Min
|9 11-10 OR: 171 T: W P Mullins
|Politologue
|9 11-10 OR: 165 D T: P F Nicholls
|Real Steel
|7 11-10 OR: 164 BFD T: W P Mullins
|Riders Onthe Storm
|7 11-10 OR: 162 D T: N A Twiston-Davies
|Saint Calvados
|7 11-10 OR: 161 C T: H Whittington
|Shattered Love
|9 11-3 OR: 151 CD T: G Elliott
|Tout Est Permis
|7 11-10 OR: 153 BFD T: N Meade
|Un De Sceaux
|12 11-10 OR: 166 BF CD T: W P Mullins
|Voix Du Reve
|8 11-10 OR: 157 T: W P Mullins
About Cheltenham Racecourse
Cheltenham Racecourse is situated in Prestbury on the outskirts of the historic spa town of Cheltenham. The Home of Jump Racing, Cheltenham Racecourse is the venue for the world’s pre-eminent Jump Racing meeting,
The Festival, which takes place in March over four days every year. Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Cotswolds, Cheltenham Racecourse is a stunning natural amphitheatre and offers the highest-quality action throughout the Jump season. Cheltenham has been voted Britain’s Racecourse of the Year for the last 10 years by members of the Racegoers Club.
A successful first meeting of the new season, The Showcase, took place at Cheltenham on Friday and Saturday, October 17 & 18. It was revealed then that Cheltenham Racecourse, £45-million grandstand development, occupies pride of place, in the Mayfair slot, on the new Cheltenham MONOPOLY board.
A record attendance was achieved over the three days of The Open, November 14-16, of 71,640, up 304 on the previous record at the meeting of 71,336 in 2013.
The International, staged on Friday and Saturday, December 12 & 13 attracted over 25,000 racegoers and The New One, on target for the Stan James Champion Hurdle at The Festival, won the feature StanJames.com International Hurdle in great style.
New Year’s Day attracted a crowd of 30,466 and saw 2012 Stan James Champion Hurdle victor Rock On Ruby win his fourth race at the course in the Dorman Engineering Hurdle.
2020 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase entrys