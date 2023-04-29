Echoes In Rain wins Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

The great week for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins continued on the final day of Punchestown 2023 when winning the Coolmore N.H. Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle.

In the colours of Barnane Stud, the seven-year-old bay mare, fourth to Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month, was a nine and a half length winner ahead of 28/1 shot Anna Bunina, with Shewearsitwell third at 18/1.

Winning rider Paul Townend looked confident throughout the almost two and a half mile race, keeping the eventual winner towards the back of the field. The Authorized filly made her move heading towards the business end of the contest.

She showed her domination as she easily moved clear of the opposition for a comfortable success.

