Echoes In Rain wins Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown

5 total views, 5 views today

The great week for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins continued on the final day of Punchestown 2023 when winning the Coolmore N.H. Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle.

In the colours of Barnane Stud, the seven-year-old bay mare, fourth to Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month, was a nine and a half length winner ahead of 28/1 shot Anna Bunina, with Shewearsitwell third at 18/1.

Echoes in Rain all class in the Mares Champion Hurdle @punchestownrace 🏇 Yet another victory this week for @WillieMullinsNH and @PTownend 👏#EveryRacingMomentpic.twitter.com/830WSJh3bS — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) April 29, 2023

Winning rider Paul Townend looked confident throughout the almost two and a half mile race, keeping the eventual winner towards the back of the field. The Authorized filly made her move heading towards the business end of the contest.

She showed her domination as she easily moved clear of the opposition for a comfortable success.

🗣️"She just went through the race with such ease." Echoes In Rain has "plenty of options" following her success at the @punchestownrace Festival, says @PTownend who also expects there is "plenty of money" to be made with her on the Flat 😂@Franmberry pic.twitter.com/E0YtdaODSc — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 29, 2023

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com