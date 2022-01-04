15,019 total views, 350 views today
Entries list of possible runners in 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup, there are 30 entries with just over half of them Irish.
3:30 pm Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – Friday 18th March
A Plus Tard (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
Ahoy Senor (IRE) 7 Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell Lucinda Russell
Al Boum Photo (FR) 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Allaho (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
Angels Breath (IRE) 8 Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett Nicky Henderson
Asterion Forlonge (FR) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Aye Right (IRE) 9 Geoff and Elspeth Adam Harriet Graham
Carefully Selected (IRE) 10 Miss M. A. Masterson Willie Mullins IRE
Champ (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Chantry House (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters IRE
Conflated (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
Delta Work (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
Eklat de Rire (FR) 8 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE
Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard
Franco de Port (FR) 7 Bruton Street V Willie Mullins IRE
Galvin (IRE) 8 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
Imperial Aura (IRE) 9 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Kim Bailey
Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard
Melon 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Minella Indo (IRE) 9 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
Mister Fisher (IRE) 8 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson
Mount Ida (IRE) 8 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
Protektorat (FR) 7 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L bHales Dan Skelton
Remastered 9 Brocade Racing David Pipe
Royale Pagaille (FR) 8 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams
Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
Saint Calvados (FR) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls
Santini 10 Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry
Tornado Flyer (IRE) 9 T. F. P. Willie Mullins IRE
30 entries
16 Irish-trained