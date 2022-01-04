Entries list of possible runners in 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup

By
Tomas O
-

Entries list of possible runners in 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup, there are 30 entries with just over half of them Irish.

3:30 pm Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – Friday 18th March

A Plus Tard (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

Ahoy Senor (IRE) 7 Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell Lucinda Russell

Al Boum Photo (FR) 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Allaho (FR) 8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE

Angels Breath (IRE) 8 Walters Plant Hire & Ronnie Bartlett Nicky Henderson

Asterion Forlonge (FR) 8 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Aye Right (IRE) 9 Geoff and Elspeth Adam Harriet Graham

Carefully Selected (IRE) 10 Miss M. A. Masterson Willie Mullins IRE

Champ (IRE) 10 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Chantry House (IRE) 8 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters IRE

Conflated (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Delta Work (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Eklat de Rire (FR) 8 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Franco de Port (FR) 7 Bruton Street V Willie Mullins IRE

Galvin (IRE) 8 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE

Imperial Aura (IRE) 9 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Kim Bailey

Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Melon 10 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Minella Indo (IRE) 9 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE

Mister Fisher (IRE) 8 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson

Mount Ida (IRE) 8 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE

Protektorat (FR) 7 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L bHales Dan Skelton

Remastered 9 Brocade Racing David Pipe

Royale Pagaille (FR) 8 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams

Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Saint Calvados (FR) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Santini 10 Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry

Tornado Flyer (IRE) 9 T. F. P. Willie Mullins IRE

30 entries

16 Irish-trained

 

