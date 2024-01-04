An Tobar Takes Center Stage in Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle

As the fervor builds ahead of the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, Ireland anticipates a thrilling showdown featuring some of the country’s finest novice hurdlers. With ten potential runners vying for the prestigious Grade 1 title, Naas Racecourse’s flagship event promises excitement and stiff competition.

Gordon Elliott has set his sights firmly on Sunday’s contest, earmarking his unbeaten hurdler, Croke Park, as a key contender. The six-year-old, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, leads Elliott’s trio of entries for the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle. Among the considerations for the demanding two and a half mile race are Firefox and Jigoro, owned by Bective Stud, adding to Elliott’s past successes in this Grade 1 race with Ginto, Envoi Allen, Battleoverdoyen, and Death Duty.

However, the spotlight also falls on Henry de Bromhead’s aspirations to secure victory in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle for a second time. De Bromhead aims to replicate the success of Bob Olinger by sending An Tobar to carry the winning colors of the 2021 champion, owned by Robcour.

An Tobar’s recent third-place finish in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse has bolstered confidence among connections. Robbie Power, de Bromhead’s race planner, expressed optimism about An Tobar’s form, citing the horse’s promising performance in Fairyhouse and emphasizing the upcoming race’s suitability. Power highlighted An Tobar’s adaptability to varied ground conditions, making the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle an ideal target.

The competitive field includes Mystical Power, a five-year-old trained by champion Willie Mullins, who aims to rewrite history as the first five-year-old victor since Mullins’ triumph with Mckinley in the inaugural year of this Grade 1 race. Mystical Power, by Galileo and out of the exceptional mare Annie Power, boasts an impressive pedigree, running in the colors of JP McManus, alongside John Magnier and Rich Ricci.

The supporting card for Sunday’s event features potential showdowns, including the BetVictor Irish EBF Novice Chase with recent Fairyhouse winner Mister Policeman and the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase with Grade 1 winner Brandy Love.

Naas Racecourse is set for a thrilling seven-race card this Sunday, commencing at 12:30 pm. For further details, visit naasracecourse.com and witness the pinnacle of Irish novice hurdling.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com