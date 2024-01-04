Entries list of possible runners in 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup, there are 20 entries with just under half of them Irish.
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – Friday 15th March
Ahoy Senor (IRE) 9 11 10 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell
Bravemansgame (FR) 9 11 10 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
Conflated (IRE) 10 11 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 11 10 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
Datsalrightgino (GER) 8 11 10 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Envoi Allen (FR) 10 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Fastorslow (FR) 8 11 10 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland
Galopin des Champs (FR) 8 11 10 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gentlemansgame 8 11 10 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland
Gerri Colombe (FR) 8 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Hewick (IRE) 9 11 10 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
Jungle Boogie (IRE) 10 11 10 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Henry de Bromhead Ireland
L’homme Presse (FR) 9 11 10 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams
Monkfish (IRE) 10 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Nassalam (FR) 7 11 10 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
Protektorat (FR) 9 11 10 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton
Royale Pagaille (FR) 10 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams
Shishkin (IRE) 10 11 10 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Stay Away Fay (IRE) 7 11 10 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls
The Real Whacker (IRE) 8 11 10 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville
20 entries
9 Irish-trained