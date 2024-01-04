HomeRacing irishEntries list of possible runners in 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup
Entries list of possible runners in 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup

Entries list of possible runners in 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup, there are 20 entries with just under half of them Irish.

 

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – Friday 15th March

Ahoy Senor (IRE) 9 11 10 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell

Bravemansgame (FR) 9 11 10 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls

Conflated (IRE) 10 11 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 11 10 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell

Datsalrightgino (GER) 8 11 10 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Envoi Allen (FR) 10 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Fastorslow (FR) 8 11 10 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland

Galopin des Champs (FR) 8 11 10 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gentlemansgame 8 11 10 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland

Gerri Colombe (FR) 8 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Hewick (IRE) 9 11 10 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland

Jungle Boogie (IRE) 10 11 10 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Henry de Bromhead Ireland

L’homme Presse (FR) 9 11 10 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams

Monkfish (IRE) 10 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Nassalam (FR) 7 11 10 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore

Protektorat (FR) 9 11 10 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton

Royale Pagaille (FR) 10 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams

Shishkin (IRE) 10 11 10 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Stay Away Fay (IRE) 7 11 10 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls

The Real Whacker (IRE) 8 11 10 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville

 

20 entries

9 Irish-trained

 

