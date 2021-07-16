Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets

Tickets for the 2021 Galway racing festival will go on sale at 1:30pm on Friday.

  • Galway Races members of ‘The Club‘ will be sent a link to purchase tickets.
  • They are priority access tickets will be available to members to purchase online TODAY between 1.30pm – 2.30pm, or until they sell out.
  • As a member of The Club, you are entitled to 4 tickets in total,i.e. 2 tickets per day for any two days, or 4 individual tickets for one particular race day. In advance of this, please note we acknowledge the shortage of tickets for this years Galway Races Summer Festival and apologise to all our supporters who may not get tickets.
  • This is an OUTDOOR EVENT ONLY. Tickets are for the Green [Public] Zone, with access via the Parkmore Road Only. All age groups require a ticket for admission, including children.
  • All racegoers looking to attend the Galway Races Summer Festival will be required to read our Covid-19 Code of Conduct please read by clicking here.
  • While at Galway Races you must adhere to 2m social distancing at all times and face masks must be worn.

