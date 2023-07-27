Hewick Bids For Tote Galway Plate Repeat

Last year’s Galway Plate winner Hewick, Final Orders and Kilcruit are some of the leading names that remain in contention for next week’s Tote Galway Plate at the Galway Festival.



The John ‘Shark’ Hanlon-trained Hewick claimed a famous victory in the race 12 months ago for owner TJ McDonald and will next Wednesday attempt back-to-back wins in the highlight of race week at Galway.

Brian Hughes is booked to ride Hewick, who is among the 34 horses going forward for summer’s chasing highlight.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Final Orders and Barry Connell-handled Enniskerry stand their ground, while Kilcruit and 2021 Galway Plate runner-up Easy Game are two of five entries for champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins.



Gordon Elliott has 11 in the race with Fury Road and Ash Tree Meadow, fourth in the race a year ago, among them.

Lifetime Ambition could represent Jessica Harrington, with Gabbys Cross and Foxy Jacks possible runners for Henry de Bromhead and Mouse Morris respectively.





The Galway Races get underway at Ballybit on Monday next.

