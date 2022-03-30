Ireland nab Marquand in Racing League jockey draft

5,669 total views, 5,669 views today
Tom Marquand will represent Ireland in Racing League 2022 having been the first pick at this morning’s jockey draft at Doncaster Racecourse.
A total of 108 jockeys signed up for the inaugural draft, with the seven team managers each selecting seven riders in a pre-agreed order to ensure a fair allocation.
Each region will have at least one G1-winning rider, with notable picks including Frankie Dettori for Wales and The West, Jamie Spencer for The North and last year’s leading jockey Jack Mitchell for The East.
Ireland – Kevin Blake
Tom Marquand
Rossa Ryan
Jason Watson
Tyler Heard
Dylan Browne McMonagle
Gavin Ryan
Billy Lee
Yorkshire – Leonna Mayor
Paul Mulrennan
David Allan
Oisin McSweeney
Joanna Mason
Cam Hardie
William Carver
Dougie Costello
The East – Rupert Bell
Jack Mitchell
Hayley Turner
Kieran Shoemark
Grace McEntee
Luke Morris
Ray Dawson
Cameron Noble
Wales and The West – Jamie Osborne
David Egan
Saffie Osborne
Adam Kirby
Frankie Dettori
Callum Shepherd
Neil Callan
Clifford Lee
Scotland – Linda Perratt
Kevin Stott
Ryan Sexton
Andrew Mullen
Ben Curtis
Rowan Scott
Graham Lee
James Sullivan
The North – Mick Quinn
Jamie Spencer
Paul Hanagan
Ben Robinson
Connor Beasley
Harrison Shaw
Pat Cosgrave
Lewis Edmunds
London and The South – Matt Chapman
Nicola Currie
Sean Levey
Laura Pearson
Marco Ghiani
Daniel Muscutt
Louis Steward
Eoin Walsh
Ireland team manager Kevin Blake said: “I am really happy. Six out of the seven were selections I thought I might get and the exception to that I am very happy with. It is a nice mix of British-based and Irish-based jockeys, with some of the top lads in Ireland keen to support the concept. Gavin Ryan and Dylan Browne McMonagle rode in the Racing League last year and were very keen to be involved again, as was Billy Lee. It will be great to get them over alongside the British-based jockeys headed by Tom Marquand, who was obviously the number one pick.”
Rupert Bell, team manager for The East, said: “That was great fun to do. I am delighted as I got most of what I wanted. I kicked off with Jack Mitchell as he was the star of the show last year, helping team talkSPORT win. We have Hayley Turner, Grace McEntee and Luke Morris – some very reliable jockeys who will do our team proud.”
Scotland team manager Linda Perratt said: “I am delighted with my picks. One or two of them were away early, so we kicked on the best we could. I think we have some really good jockeys and some lovely trainers with nice horses. Hopefully, they will be pleased with the picks!”
For more information, please visit www.racingleague.uk.