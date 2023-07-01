Jamie Spencer and Via Sistina win Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Irish-born jockey Jamie Spencer won the Group 1 Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh this afternoon aboard Via Sistina.

Trained in England by George Boughey for owner Stephen Hillen, the daughter of Fastnet Rock was a two length winner of the €300,000 1 mile 2 furlong race.

Johnny Murtagh’s Mashhoor won the Group 3 Paddy Power International Stakes with jockey Ben Coen in the saddle.

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore completed an early double with the successes of City Of Troy in the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden and Matrika in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes.

