Jamie Spencer and Via Sistina win Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes

Irish-born jockey Jamie Spencer won the Group 1 Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh this afternoon aboard Via Sistina.

Trained in England by George Boughey for owner Stephen Hillen, the daughter of Fastnet Rock was a two length winner of the €300,000 1 mile 2 furlong race.

Johnny Murtagh’s Mashhoor won the Group 3 Paddy Power International Stakes with jockey Ben Coen in the saddle.

"It’s really very special when Tommy Dowd comes to you in the parade ring and says ‘I’m more nervous now than I was on all-Ireland day!'" – @JohnnyMurtagh What a ride from @BenCoen2 aboard Mashhoor in the @paddypower International Stakes @curraghrace! 👏📰 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 1, 2023

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore completed an early double with the successes of City Of Troy in the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden and Matrika in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes.

"Ryan said it’s the first time he’s ever rode a two-year-old that he thought wasn’t going to pull up" 👀 "He said you can go anywhere you want with him and go as far as you want" City Of Troy looks a potential star! Read more from Aidan O'Brien in our report 👇📰 @curraghrace — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 1, 2023

🏇 There's no stopping Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore as Matrika lands the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes. An 8th win in the race (first run in 2005) for the trainer and a 6th for the jockey. Moore has now won the past 6 races he has ridden in. 😯@airliestud | @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/aadeeP7ymu — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 1, 2023

