The excellent form of Colin Keane and Ger Lyons continued as the combination won both Listed prizes at Leopardstown on Sunday, with the rider ending the day with a treble.

Nickajack Cave (12/1) registered the first win of the day for Keane and Lyons in the Listed Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes as the grey Kendargent gelding made his move three furlongs out, before catching Twilight Payment (15/8f) a furlong and a half from the winning line. The winner had a length and a half to spare at the line.

Heliac (5/2f), in the Siskin colours of Prince Khalid Abdullah, won the Listed Noblesse Stakes, edging ahead of the brave Fresnel at the two furlong pole, eventually winning by a neck, with Loveisthehigherlaw a half-length back in third.

Keane rounded off his weekend in style, when winning aboard Athlumney Hall (12/1) for his father, Gerry, in the Leopardstown Handicap.

Dermot Weld had his first winner since the resumption of racing as he took the opening Leopardstown Fillies Maiden with the daughter of Siyouni, Eldama (2/1f), under Oisín Orr.

Aidan O’Brien produced a smart-looking colt in Napa Valley (11/8f) in the Leopardstown (C&G) Maiden for three-year-olds. A half-brother to former champion two-year-old filly Tiggy Wiggy, the son of Galileo was a three and a quarter lengths victor from Aztec Parade.

Dollar Value (18/1) was brave in winning the Holden Plant Rental Handicap under Niall McCullagh, with the five-year-old making all in the 12-furlong contest for trainer Tom McCourt.

Moll (9/4f) was a winning favourite on her handicap debut and first appearance for trainer Paddy Twomey in the Leopardstown Handicap for three-year-olds. Billy Lee won on the daughter of Camelot, with the rider completing a double when Andy Oliver’s Confidence High (11/8f) won for the second time in five days in the concluding seven-furlong Leopardstown Handicap.