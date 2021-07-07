Ladies Day at The Galway Races 2021

Widely renowned as ‘Ladies Day’ at the Galway Races, Thursday traditionally combines the very best in horse racing and fashion.

Following on from its popularity last Summer, the team in Her.ie are once again sponsoring the hugely popular Best Dressed Competition this year. This year’s event, held on Thursday 29th July will be judged by online influencer and model Louise O’Reilly.

This year’s Fridays Most Stylist Competition, sponsored by Athlone Town Centre returns with a chance for all ladies, no matter where you live in the world, to take part from your living room, kitchen or garden. Judging the fashion competition are stylist and presenter Marietta Doran who will be joined by previous winner, stylist and Weekend AM presenter Rebecca Rose Quigley.  Check out www.galwayraces.com for more information on both ladies’ fashion competitions.

Get Social – What’s App Messages of Support
This July, stay in touch with all that’s happening at the Galway Races by tuning in daily to their social media channels via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The team in Galway have lots of interviews, fun and entertainment planned to keep their fans engaged in the build up to and during the races, including:

  • The Weights Release on Monday 19th July via Facebook and Instagram LIVE;
  • A dedicated What’s App phone line during the festival for fans to send in their text messages and videos of support direct to all taking part in Ballybrit;
  • Daily onsite show direct from the team at the track, bringing you up close and personal and behind the scenes of Irelands largest horse racing festival.
Follow us for all the latest updates LIVE as they happen on our social media channels using the hashtags #GalwayRaces #GiddyforGalway

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

