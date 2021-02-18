Leading Jockey Davy Russell set to miss Cheltenham

Leading Irish jockey Davy Russell is set to miss next month’s Cheltenham festival due to injury.

Russell released a statement on Twitter through Bill Esdaile account stating that despite the progress he is not going to be fully fit in time for the festival.

In a statement he said on Thursday: “I met with my surgeon earlier today and, although he is delighted with the progress I have made, he feels I’m not quite where I should be in order to ride at Cheltenham next month.

“It is frustrating as I feel I have made giant strides in recent weeks on the road to recovery. However, after talking things through with Gordon, we both feel it sensible for me to follow advice and miss Cheltenham as it is only weeks away.

“To ride horses of the calibre of Envoi Allen you have to be 100% fit and I would be doing the team a disservice to ride when I’m not ready.

“Obviously, it is hugely disappointing, but it is important to make the call early. I will continue to work hard on my recovery and look forward to getting back in the saddle the following month.”

Just spoke to ⁦@_Davy_Russel_⁩ who has asked me to put out the following statement sadly confirming that he will miss next month’s ⁦@CheltenhamRaces⁩ Festival pic.twitter.com/KwMck24VjB — Bill Esdaile (@BillEsdaile) February 18, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com