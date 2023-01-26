3,893 total views, 5 views today
We have the list of possible runners for the 2023 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham
Tuesday 24th January
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y
Tuesday 14th March
Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Aime Desjy (FR) 8 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Amir Kabir 6 S. P. O’Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland
Arctic Bresil 6 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Atlanta Brave (IRE) 5 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Authorised Speed (FR) 6 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore
Bialystok (IRE) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Champ Kiely (IRE) 7 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Chasing Fire 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy
Colonel Harry (IRE) 6 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Dark Raven (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Diverge 5 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland
Doctor Bravo (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Doyen Star (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Facile Vega (IRE) 6 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Father of Jazz 6 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton
Fennor Cross (IRE) 6 The Positivity Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
Gaelic Warrior (GER) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Givega (FR) 7 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
Golden Rules 6 Mr Gareth Cheshire Deborah Faulkner
Hansard (IRE) 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Hansard Gary Moore
Hey Johnny (IRE) 6 Mr Joseph M. Fitzpatrick Thomas Mullins Ireland
High Definition (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith/Mrs John Magnier Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
Horantzau d’Airy (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Houlanbatordechais (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hullnback 6 We’re Having A Mare (WHAM) Fergal O’Brien
Hunters Yarn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Il Etait Temps (FR) 5 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Impaire Et Passe (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
In Excess (FR) 5 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Inneston (FR) 5 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore
Inthepocket 6 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Irish Point (FR) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Itswhatunitesus (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Ittack Blue (FR) 5 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Dan Skelton
Jet Powered (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Joe Dadancer (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling
L’Astroboy (GER) 6 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Landrake 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Marine Nationale (IRE) 6 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland
Master Chewy (IRE) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Out of Office (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Palace Boy (GER) 6 Mr Rupert Lowe Fergal O’Brien
Parmenion 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Pembroke 6 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton
Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson
Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton
Pistoletto (USA) 6 J A Thompson & S Russell John Ryan
Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon
Rayapour (FR) 7 McNeill Family Alan King
Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls
Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Spirit of Legend (FR) 6 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Strong Leader 6 Welfordgolf syndicate Olly Murphy
Tactical Move (IRE) 9 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Tahmuras (FR) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls
Teddy Blue (GER) 5 Hale Sargent Evans Clifton Gary Moore
The Big Doyen (IRE) 6 Money For Jam Syndicate Peter Fahey Ireland
Thecompanysergeant 6 Mr Martin Cooney Denis G. Hogan Ireland
Toothless (FR) 5 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
Viva Devito (IRE) 6 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland
Luccia 5 Pump & Plant Services Ltd Nicky Henderson
Scriptwriter (IRE) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris
67 entries
34 Irish-trained