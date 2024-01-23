Cheltenham Festival 2024 Novice Hurdle Entries Unveiled with Exciting Options

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – March 12, 2024

Total entries: 63

*Key Horses:* Mystical Power, Jeriko Du Reponet, Ballyburn

*Ante-post favorite:* Mystical Power (4-1)

Intriguing developments unfold as Mystical Power, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favorite, considers alternate options like the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle at 10-1. Meanwhile, Nicky Henderson adds depth with five entries, including unbeaten second favorite Jeriko Du Reponet.

Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle – March 13, 2024

Total entries: 86

*Key Horses:* Ballyburn, Readin Tommy Wrong, Ile Atlantique, Gidleigh Park

*Ante-post favorite (NRNB):* Ballyburn (4-1)

The Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle sees Ballyburn, the market leader, keeping options open by also entering the Supreme, creating suspense for punters. Readin Tommy Wrong and others add to the competitive field.

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – March 15, 2024

Total entries: 63

*Key Horses:* High Class Hero, Readin Tommy Wrong, Johnnywho

*Joint-ante-post favorites:* High Class Hero, Readin Tommy Wrong (8-1)

High Class Hero and Readin Tommy Wrong, disputing outright favoritism for the Albert Bartlett, introduce another layer of excitement with entries for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle. A highly competitive field is shaping up for this race.

Triumph Hurdle – March 15, 2024

Total entries: 44

*Key Horses:* Burdett Road, Sir Gino, Storm Heart, Bunting

*Ante-post favorite:* Burdett Road (4-1)

As 44 entries grace the Triumph Hurdle, the spotlight is on Burdett Road, headlining the contenders. Other notable entries like Sir Gino and Storm Heart promise a thrilling competition for this prestigious event.

These developments set the stage for an exhilarating Cheltenham Festival 2024, with top contenders strategically navigating multiple options, creating an air of anticipation among racing enthusiasts.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y

Tuesday 12th March

Absurde (FR) 6 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Anotherway (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ascending (IRE) 5 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Asian Master (IRE) 7 Mrs M. Costello W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ballee (IRE) 5 The Ballee Syndicate Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Ballyburn (IRE) 6 R.A.Bartlett/David Manasseh W. P. Mullins Ireland

Beat The Bat (IRE) 6 Twelfth Man Partnership 6 Harry Fry

Billericay Dickie (IRE) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Blizzard of Oz (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Boldog (FR) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Booster Bob (IRE) 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy

Brighterdaysahead (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Caldwell Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

D Art D Art (FR) 5 Mr Ciaran John Mooney Thomas Cooper Ireland

D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Daddy Long Legs (FR) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dysart Enos (IRE) 6 The Good Stock Syndicate Fergal O’Brien

Farren Glory (IRE) 7 Mr Niall Michael Earls Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fascile Mode (IRE) 6 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland

Fasol 5 Mr P. J. Vogt and Mr Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls

Favour And Fortune (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Alan King

Fiercely Proud (IRE) 5 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling

Firefox (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fun Fun Fun (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gaucher 5 Mrs Rose Boyd/Mrs Marie J. Armstrong W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gold Dancer (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Helnwein (IRE) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Helnwein Alan King

Helvic Dream (IRE) 7 Mrs Caroline Hendron/Mrs M.Cahill Noel Meade Ireland

Icare Desbois (FR) 6 N.D. Kennelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ile Atlantique (FR) 6 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland

Intense Approach 5 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland

Into The Park (IRE) 5 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jango Baie (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Jeriko du Reponet (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Jigoro (FR) 5 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 5 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland

Jit Langy (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Kimy (FR) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland

King of Kingsfield (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Kings Hill (IRE) 5 PNT Partnership Paul John Gilligan Ireland

Lisnagar Fortune (IRE) 6 Denis Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lookaway (IRE) 7 Peter Beadles Neil King

Mahon’s Way (IRE) 6 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Mirazur West (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mistergif (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mystical Power (IRE) 5 J. P. McManus/Mrs.J Magnier/Mrs S Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

No Flies On Him (IRE) 5 Mr John P. McManus E. J. O’Grady Ireland

No More Bolero 5 Simon Hunt and Bob Wilson David Bridgwater

Norman Fletcher 5 Rushmoor Stud & Mario Stavrou Nigel Twiston-Davies

Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Primoz (IRE) 6 Aim Equestrian Ltd & Russell Lucinda Russell

Reach For The Moon 5 HM The Queen and Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden

Recoup 5 R Hames and H Redknapp Fergal O’Brien

Shoot The Blues 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland

Slade Steel (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Southoftheborder (IRE) 6 West Coast Haulage Limited Nicky Henderson

Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Supersundae (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tellherthename (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling

Tullyhill (FR) 6 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Western Diego (IRE) 7 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Westport Cove (FR) 6 Mr Cathal Hughes W. P. Mullins Ireland

Willmount 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson

63 entries

43 Irish-trained

Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f

Wednesday 13th March

Absurde (FR) 6 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Antrim Coast (IRE) 6 Mr Basil Holian Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Asian Master (IRE) 7 Mrs M. Costello W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ballyburn (IRE) 6 R.A.Bartlett/David Manasseh W. P. Mullins Ireland

Beat The Bat (IRE) 6 Twelfth Man Partnership 6 Harry Fry

Bhaloo (IRE) 6 Dash Grange Stud Nicky Henderson

Billericay Dickie (IRE) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Blizzard of Oz (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Bowenspark (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Henry Daly

Brighterdaysahead (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Butcher Hollow (IRE) 5 Ciaran John Mooney/John Francis Ryan Thomas Cooper Ireland

Caldwell Potter (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Captain Cody (IRE) 6 V Caldwell/A Shamoon/Mrs A Shamoon Ibgi W. P. Mullins Ireland

Captain Teague (IRE) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Champagne Admiral (IRE) 6 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd P. A. Fahy Ireland

Chapeau de Soleil (IRE) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Choccabloc 6 J & J Potter Ltd and Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson

Classic King (IRE) 6 Will Davies, Tom Davies & Tessa Grundy Emma Lavelle

Croke Park (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Daddy Long Legs (FR) 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dancing City (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Deafening Silence (IRE) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Dan Skelton

Diamond Ri (IRE) 5 The Wychwood Partnership Joe Tizzard

Dr Eggman (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Esprit du Potier (FR) 5 The Four Lushes Lucinda Russell

Farnoge 6 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls

Farren Glory (IRE) 7 Mr Niall Michael Earls Gordon Elliott Ireland

Fascile Mode (IRE) 6 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland

Fasol 5 Mr P. J. Vogt and Mr Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls

Firefox (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gentle Slopes 7 Mr Anwar Badri Nicky Henderson

Gidleigh Park 6 The Eyre Family Harry Fry

Gold Dancer (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Handstands (IRE) 5 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling

High Class Hero 7 Sullivan B’Stock Ltd/N Hughes/P Crowley W. P. Mullins Ireland

I Will Be Baie (FR) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ile Atlantique (FR) 6 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland

Intense Approach 5 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland

Irish Panther 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan E. J. O’Grady Ireland

Isaac des Obeaux (FR) 6 G Mason, Sir A Ferguson, C & G Barber Paul Nicholls

James’s Gate (IRE) 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland

Jango Baie (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Jigoro (FR) 5 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jimmy du Seuil (FR) 5 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland

Jingko Blue (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Jit Langy (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Johnnywho (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O’Neill

Josh The Boss 5 Mr J. D. Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies

Joyau de Thaix (FR) 5 Ecurie Madame Lynne Maclennan Paul Nolan Ireland

Lecky Watson (IRE) 6 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lisnagar Fortune (IRE) 6 Denis Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lombron (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lookaway (IRE) 7 Peter Beadles Neil King

Lord of Thunder (IRE) 6 P & L Account Joe Tizzard

Lucky Place (FR) 5 Mrs G. Van Geest & Mr M. George Nicky Henderson

Mahon’s Way (IRE) 6 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Masaccio (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Niall Farrell Alan King

Mercurey (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Minella Rescue (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Boucher Gary Hanmer

Mirazur West (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mistergif (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Montecam (IRE) 5 Mr Kevin Doyle Nicky Henderson

Moon D’Orange (FR) 6 Ian Stuart Griffiths Fergal O’Brien

Mystical Power (IRE) 5 J. P. McManus/Mrs.J Magnier/Mrs S Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Nas Na Riogh (IRE) 6 Charlie Doocey/Mark Doocey/Cathal Doocey Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Navajo Indy 5 C & M Baker, K Ibberson, H Pearman Tom Symonds

No Flies On Him (IRE) 5 Mr John P. McManus E. J. O’Grady Ireland

No More Bolero 5 Simon Hunt and Bob Wilson David Bridgwater

O’Moore Park (IRE) 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Peaky Boy (IRE) 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson

Phantomofthepoints (IRE) 6 Mrs Jo Tracey,K Alexander, P&S Bryceland David Pipe

Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Quai de Bourbon (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Readin Tommy Wrong (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Search For Glory (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Shoot The Blues 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland

Slade Steel (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Spread Boss Ted 7 Mr R. S. Brookhouse W. P. Mullins Ireland

Staffordshire Knot (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stellar Story (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stoke The Fire (IRE) 5 Middleham Park Racing Ireland W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tellherthename (IRE) 5 The Megsons Ben Pauling

The Grey Man 5 Mr Mark James Harriet Dickin

The Jukebox Man (IRE) 6 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling

What’s Up Darling (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

86 entries

54 Irish-trained

JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y

Friday 15th March

Anzadam (FR) 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Batman Girac (FR) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Bottler’secret (IRE) 4 Mr Patrick Sheanon Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Bright Legend (IRE) 4 J.Carthy/Paul Byrne/Patrick John O’Brien Denis G. Hogan Ireland

Bunting (FR) 4 Tony Bloom W. P. Mullins Ireland

Burdett Road 4 The Gredley Family James Owen

Casheldale Lad (IRE) 4 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Cosmic Soul (IRE) 4 M Lee, D Lee & P Neville Patrick Neville

Dutch Gold (IRE) 4 Albert Dravins/Exors Of Eamonn Scanlon Noel Meade Ireland

Ethical Diamond (IRE) 4 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fratas (IRE) 4 Mr R. McMahon Michael Mulvany Ireland

Givemefive (IRE) 4 Smash Racing Harry Derham

Golden Maverick (FR) 4 RaceShare – Golden Maverick Jamie Snowden

Golden Move 4 Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons Paul Nicholls

Highwind (FR) 4 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland

Intellotto (IRE) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Ithaca’s Arrow 4 The Agincourt Partnership Dominic Ffrench Davis

Kala Conti (FR) 4 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Kalif du Berlais (FR) 4 Ferguson, Mason, Hales & Done Paul Nicholls

Karafon (FR) 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Kargese (FR) 4 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland

Karia des Blaises (FR) 4 Owen Heffer & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Katakana (FR) 4 Mr Duncan Angove Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Kimy (FR) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland

Lark In The Mornin (GER) 4 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Liari (FR) 4 Neil Smith & Alfie Smith Paul Nicholls

Maasai Mara 4 Mr K. W. Bell John O’Shea

Majborough (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mighty Bandit (IRE) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Milan Tino (IRE) 4 Mr John P. McManus N. George & A. Zetterholm France

Miss Manzor 4 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mr Le Philosophe 4 The Horse Watchers & Robin Oliver Rebecca Menzies

Nurburgring (IRE) 4 Bronsan Racing Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Open To Question (USA) 4 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade Ireland

Orchestra (FR) 4 Mr Lee Craze Fergal O’Brien

Peking Opera (IRE) 4 S. Packham, A. Austin and B. Austin Gary Moore

Roaring Legend (FR) 4 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy

Salvator Mundi (FR) 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Salver (FR) 4 Mr Keith Graves Gary Moore

Sir Gino (FR) 4 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Star Mood (IRE) 4 Alberta Capital Ltd T. Gibney Ireland

Storm Heart (FR) 4 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Szafran (FR) 4 Mr J. Grassick James Grassick France

Wodhooh (FR) 4 The Sundowners Partnership Gordon Elliott Ireland

44 Irish-trained

27 Irish-trained

2 French-trained

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y

Friday 15th March

Alcedo (IRE) 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams

Answer To Kayf 8 Mr Denis A. O’Connor Terence O’Brien Ireland

Antrim Coast (IRE) 6 Mr Basil Holian Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Better Days Ahead (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Bowenspark (IRE) 6 Hemmings Racing Henry Daly

Butcher Hollow (IRE) 5 Ciaran John Mooney/John Francis Ryan Thomas Cooper Ireland

Cadell (IRE) 6 Mr R. A. Bartlett Lucinda Russell

Captain Teague (IRE) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Chapeau de Soleil (IRE) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Chigorin (IRE) 6 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Chosen Templar (IRE) 6 Mr Mark E. Smith D. J. Jeffreys

Croke Park (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

D B Cooper (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Dancing City (FR) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Deafening Silence (IRE) 7 My Racing Manager Friends Dan Skelton

Dr Eggman (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dripsey Moon (IRE) 7 Mr J. Fyffe John McConnell Ireland

Esprit du Potier (FR) 5 The Four Lushes Lucinda Russell

Farnoge 6 JCG Chua & I Warwick Paul Nicholls

Fine Margin (IRE) 7 Mr P. Davies W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gidleigh Park 6 The Eyre Family Harry Fry

Great Pepper (FR) 6 Mills Racing Syndicate ONE James Moffatt

Haiti Couleurs (FR) 7 The Brizzle Boys Rebecca Curtis

High Class Hero 7 Sullivan B’Stock Ltd/N Hughes/P Crowley W. P. Mullins Ireland

I Will Be Baie (FR) 6 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ideal des Bordes (FR) 6 Mrs C. Hanbury & Mrs H. Mackenzie Smith Nicky Henderson

Inox Allen (FR) 6 Richard & Katherine Gilbert Lucinda Russell

Irish Panther 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan E. J. O’Grady Ireland

Jingko Blue (FR) 5 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson

Johnny Blue (IRE) 5 Mr John I Neocleous Nicky Henderson

Johnnywho (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O’Neill

Joyau de Thaix (FR) 5 Ecurie Madame Lynne Maclennan Paul Nolan Ireland

Kyntara 8 Lady Dulverton Mel Rowley

Largy Hill (IRE) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lecky Watson (IRE) 6 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lombron (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lord of Thunder (IRE) 6 P & L Account Joe Tizzard

Loughglynn (IRE) 6 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lucky Place (FR) 5 Mrs G. Van Geest & Mr M. George Nicky Henderson

Masaccio (IRE) 7 McNeill Family & Niall Farrell Alan King

Maxi Mac Gold (FR) 5 Mrs K.Browne & Mrs Anne Coffey Paul Nolan Ireland

Mercurey (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Meyo 6 Alberta Capital Ltd T. Gibney Ireland

Mint Boy (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Mt Fugi Park (IRE) 6 Tanzanite Jonjo O’Neill

My Trump Card (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

O’Moore Park (IRE) 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Peaky Boy (IRE) 6 Mr O. S. Harris Nicky Henderson

Predators Gold (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Quai de Bourbon (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Readin Tommy Wrong (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Search For Glory (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Shanagh Bob (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Shannon Royale (IRE) 6 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Spread Boss Ted 7 Mr R. S. Brookhouse W. P. Mullins Ireland

Stellar Story (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stoke The Fire (IRE) 5 Middleham Park Racing Ireland W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ten Lengths Tom (IRE) 5 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey

The Jukebox Man (IRE) 6 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling

Transmission (IRE) 7 Mr Paul McKeon Neil Mulholland

Welcom To Cartries (FR) 6 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Westerninthepark (IRE) 6 The Box 8 Partnership & Avon Racing Ltd Anthony Charlton

Will Do (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

