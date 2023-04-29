Lossiemouth is another Grade 1 winner for Townend and Mullins

3 total views, 3 views today

Lossiemouth landed the final Grade 1 of the 2023 Punchestown Festival when claiming the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle this afternoon.

It was another victory at the highest level for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins, who continued their domination of this year’s Festival on the final day.

🗣️"She's shown throughout the year that she's probably the best juvenile."@PTownend discusses Lossiemouth's victory in the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle @punchestownrace plus also gives a good mention to the runner-up, Zarak The Brave 👇 pic.twitter.com/YzJZUFM2y7 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 29, 2023

Lossiemouth led home a 1-2-3 for the Closutton trainer as Zarak The Brave (Daryl Jacob) and Gala Marceau (Danny Mullins) second and third places in the almost two and a half mile race.

Lossiemouth completes the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festival double 😍 The Triumph Hurdle winner fends off Zarak The Brave and Gala Marceau to win the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle @punchestownrace 🏇 A 1-2-3 for @WillieMullinsNH! pic.twitter.com/fmFBzHY2ua — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 29, 2023

