Lossiemouth is another Grade 1 winner for Townend and Mullins

Lossiemouth and Paul Townend win the final Grade 1 of the 2023 Punchestown Festival.

Lossiemouth landed the final Grade 1 of the 2023 Punchestown Festival when claiming the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle this afternoon.

It was another victory at the highest level for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins, who continued their domination of this year’s Festival on the final day.

Lossiemouth led home a 1-2-3 for the Closutton trainer as Zarak The Brave (Daryl Jacob) and Gala Marceau (Danny Mullins) second and third places in the almost two and a half mile race.

