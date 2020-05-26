Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Racing Post, the only newspaper dedicated to horseracing, will resume publication of its print edition on June 1st to coincide with the resumption of British racing.

The daily title will return for sale as racing becomes the first mainstream professional sport to return to action behind closed doors – with action in Ireland scheduled to follow suit on June 8th.

The publication had temporarily halted the production of the newspaper for the first time in its 34-year history in March in response to British and Irish racing suspending competition entirely during the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited return to full publishing will see the Racing Post increase output from the streamlined digital newspaper, app and website news service which was maintained during the crisis in order to help readers follow racing’s resumption plans, alongside coverage of the sport where it was able to continue in jurisdictions such as Hong Kong, France & the United States.

Horseracing in Britain is provisionally scheduled to return at Newcastle on Monday, June 1st, according to the BHA’s initial schedule for the resumption of the sport, while Naas will host the first fixture of Irish racing when the sport returns on June 8.

All events will be behind closed doors and subject to strict government guidance around social distancing and hygiene requirements.

Racing Post will have coverage of every race at every meeting from the revised schedule as well as in-depth interviews with racing’s biggest names, tipping from renowned tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal and features on the resumption, spearheaded by the words of the multi-award-winning writer Alastair Down.

Joining the daily publication on the return will be Racing Post weekly publications, Racing Post Weekender and the Racing and Football Outlook.

The Racing Post will be available for sale nationwide Britain and Ireland at a cover price of £3.50 (Sun-Fri; £3.90 Sat; €4.20/€4.50 Ire).

Discussing the return of the Racing Post, editor Tom Kerr said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult two months for all those involved with racing on these shores. The temporary halt in production of the newspaper in March was something no one could have predicted earlier in the year but I’m delighted to say we are coming back better than ever.

“The team at Racing Post is prepared for the resumption of racing, and although it will be in a new world to the one it left behind we’re excited to be part of it.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the talented team here on the plans for bringing the print newspaper back – no small task under the current circumstances – and I can’t wait to get my hands on that first print edition.

“We all love newspapers, and we know that for many of our customers there’s no substitute to the feel and experience of a print Racing Post as their daily guide to this great sport.”