Thanks to Betfair we have been talking to Ryan Moore about the top five racehorses he has ridden over his illustrious career.

Ryan Moore rode Notnowcato to glory in the Coral Eclipse in 2007

The Coral Eclipse in 2007 was an amazing race. I was a big admirer of George Washington, but I also believed we had a very good horse in Notnowcato. He had taken on a derby winner as well which was very impressive.

We knew he was very straightforward and honest; we wanted to set our own rhythm and pace to dictate things. I’d rode at Sandown the day before and after walking the track in the morning I knew where I wanted to be on the day.

Everything worked out so smoothly, I knew he would put his head down and go. He was a lovely horse that always tried so hard, it was a wonderful day for everyone involved.

2) Ryan Moore romped home with Snowfairy at the Epsom Oaks in 2010

I’d sat on Snowfairy at home, and she was always rock solid in her work. We didn’t expect her to be the horse she’d became at that stage, but she was exceptionally talented. It was a big field and we were a little bit worried about running her a mile and a half as she’d already ran a mile and a quarter at Goodwood.

We were patient with her, the gaps all came at the right time and she had the speed to take them. She didn’t run very fast, but the reality was that she ran a lot better than all the other horses in the race.

📆 June 4, 2010

📍 @EpsomRacecourse 🗣️”And Snow Fairy is thundering home from the back of the field!” @EdDunlopRacing‘s Snow Fairy overcame traffic problems to land the 2010 Oaks under Ryan Moore 👏#EpsomOaks #IconicMoments pic.twitter.com/eyRwjgP364 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 27, 2019

3) ‘No better race than the Epsom Derby!’ – Ryan Moore wins the 2010 Epsom Derby with Workforce

Workforce had a serious amount of talent, winning his maiden at Goodwood on his debut. He was quite a big and awkward customer, I remember being really happy with him afterwards, although he was a difficult horse, he had a really good mind and wouldn’t get too upset.

I remember saying, “all I’ve got to do is get him downhill and he’ll win.” He was very good on the day, maybe it wasn’t the strongest derby, but he was super-impressive.” The Derby is the race that you really want to win, and there’s no better race in my eyes anyway, it was a special day.

4) Royalty in attendance… Moore races home in the 2013 Royal Ascot Gold Cup with Estimate

Estimate was a very straightforward filly; she’d won the vase as a three-year-old. She had come back as a four-year-old and had won at Ascot. We went back to Ascot pretty confident with her.

She stayed well, was honest and never gave a moment’s doubt. It was a very special day; I was lucky to be a part of that – The Queen loves her racing and enjoys going to see her horses’ race. To take part in such a big race at her meeting made it an extra special day all-round.

5) Moore fights off favourite Joseph O’Brien’s Australia to win Irish Champion Stakes with Grey Gatsby in Leopardstown

Grey Gatsby had already won the Dante Stakes and Prix du Jockey-Club but was so impressive that day and scooted round the inside of the course. He got out late and won somehow. I thought he would win the Grand Prix De Paris, but it was bad, bad ground, un-raceable.

There were a few good horses racing in the Champion Stakes (Irish), Al Kazeem, Mukhadram, Trading Leather. I remember going down the back and was surprised that no one wanted to do so. It felt right for my horse on the day and he was a lovely horse to ride. He had serious talent.