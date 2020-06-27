Wayne Lordan has been the jockey to follow for the opening two days of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby meeting at The Curragh, with the Cork rider making it six wins with doubles on both Friday and Saturday.

Lordan claimed the opening two contests on Saturday with Serpentine and Buckhurst respectively.

Serpentine (5/2f) broke quickly in the Dubai Duty Free The Irish Village EBF Maiden and established an early five-length advantage, before the son of Galileo went clear to eventually win by a nine length margin for trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Buckhurst (13/8f) took the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Jumeirah Creekside Hotel Alleged Stakes for Wayne Lordan and trainer Joseph O’Brien, in what was a disappointing field of three runners. He beat his stable companion Numerian by a length and a half with the race favourite Sir Dragonet from Ballydoyle in third.

Lordan completed his treble in the Group 2 Comer Group International Vintage Crop Stakes, doing it from the front again, as Joseph O’Brien’s Twilight Payment (15/8f) stayed on strongly to take the spoils.

Ancient Spirit (10/3) won the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Celebration Stakes for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley. The Listed Gain First Flier Stakes went the way of the highly-impressive Frenetic under jockey Colin Keane.

Charles O’Brien and Michael Hussey teamed up to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Handicap with Big Gossey (14/1), while Tipperary handler Denis Hogan’s Big Baby Bull (11/1) claimed the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap for Joey Sheridan.