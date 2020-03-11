We have the updated table for the leading Jockey, leading Owner and leading Trainer at the 2020 Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award for the
Ruby Walsh Trophy – standings at start of second day
Jockey
1st 2nd 3rd
Barry Geraghty
1 – 1
David Bass
1 – –
Rachael Blackmore
1 – –
Nico de Boinville
1 – –
Mr Jamie Codd
1 – –
Aidan Coleman
1 – –
Brendan Powell
1 – –
Davy Russell
– 2 –
Daryl Jacob
– 1 –
Mr Patrick Mullins
– 1 –
Paul Townend
– 1 –
Mr Sam Waley-Cohen
– 1 –
Mark Walsh
– 1 –
Mr Will Biddick
– – 1
Jonathan Burke
– – 1
Bryan Cooper
– – 1
Jonathan Moore
– – 1
Danny Mullins
– – 1
Gavin Sheehan
– – 1
Paddy Power Prestbury Cup – standings after first day
Great Britain 4
Ireland 3
The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award –
standings at start of second day
Trainer
1st 2nd 3rd
Nicky Henderson
2 – 1
Henry de Bromhead IRE 2 – –
Gordon Elliott IRE
1 2 –
Kim Bailey
1 – –
David Bridgwater
1 – –
Willie Mullins IRE
– 2 1
Richard Hobson
– 1 –
Joseph O’Brien IRE – 1 –
Ben Pauling
– 1 –
Mick Channon
– – 1
Gavin Cromwell IRE – – 1
Paul Nolan IRE
– – 1
Colin Tizzard
– – 1
Harry Whittington
– – 1
Bentley Leading Owner Award – standings at start of second
Owner
1st 2nd 3rd
J P McManus
1 1 1
Kenny Alexander 1 – 1
Peter Cave
1 – –
Marie Donnelly
1 – –
Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 1 – –
One Lucky Racing Syndicate 1 – –
Try Ravenhill Syndicate 1 – –
Susannah Ricci
– 2 –
Ronnie Bartlett
– 1 –
Gigginstown House Stud – 1 –
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede – 1 –
Paul Potter, Mike & Mandy Smith – 1 –
Kate & Andrew Brooks – – 1
Dr Donna Christensen
– – 1
Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel – – 1
Tim Radford
– – 1
SSP Number Twenty Two Syndicate – – 1