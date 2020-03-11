We have the updated table for the leading Jockey, leading Owner and leading Trainer at the 2020 Cheltenham horse racing festival.

Holland Cooper Leading Jockey Award for the
Ruby Walsh Trophy – standings at start of second day
 
Jockey                                                1st                2nd             3rd
Barry Geraghty                                  1                   –                   1
David Bass                                          1                   –                   –
Rachael Blackmore                            1                   –                   –
Nico de Boinville                                1                   –                   –
Mr Jamie Codd                                   1                   –                   –
Aidan Coleman                                  1                   –                   –
Brendan Powell                                  1                   –                   –
Davy Russell                                       –                   2                  –
Daryl Jacob                                        –                   1                   –
Mr Patrick Mullins                               –                   1                   –
Paul Townend                                     –                   1                   –
Mr Sam Waley-Cohen                        –                   1                   –
Mark Walsh                                         –                   1                   –
Mr Will Biddick                                   –                   –                   1
Jonathan Burke                                  –                   –                   1
Bryan Cooper                                     –                   –                   1
Jonathan Moore                                 –                   –                   1
Danny Mullins                                     –                   –                   1
Gavin Sheehan                                   –                   –                   1
Paddy Power Prestbury Cup – standings after first day
Great Britain 4
Ireland 3
The Irish Independent Leading Trainer Award –
standings at start of second day
 
Trainer                                                1st                2nd             3rd
Nicky Henderson                                2                  –                   1
Henry de Bromhead IRE                    2                  –                   –
Gordon Elliott IRE                              1                   2                  –
Kim Bailey                                          1                   –                   –
David Bridgwater                               1                   –                   –
Willie Mullins IRE                               –                   2                  1
Richard Hobson                                 –                   1                   –
Joseph O’Brien IRE                            –                   1                   –
Ben Pauling                                        –                   1                   –
Mick Channon                                     –                   –                   1
Gavin Cromwell IRE                           –                   –                   1
Paul Nolan IRE                                    –                   –                   1
Colin Tizzard                                      –                   –                   1
Harry Whittington                              –                   –                   1
 
Bentley Leading Owner Award – standings at start of second
 
Owner                                                 1st                2nd             3rd
J P McManus                                       1                   1                   1
Kenny Alexander                               1                   –                   1
Peter Cave                                          1                   –                   –
Marie Donnelly                                   1                   –                   –
Imperial Racing Partnership 2016     1                   –                   –
One Lucky Racing Syndicate            1                   –                   –
Try Ravenhill Syndicate                     1                   –                   –
Susannah Ricci                                   –                   2                  –
Ronnie Bartlett                                   –                   1                   –
Gigginstown House Stud                   –                   1                   –
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede             –                   1                   –
Paul Potter, Mike & Mandy Smith     –                   1                   –
Kate & Andrew Brooks                      –                   –                   1
Dr Donna Christensen                        –                   –                   1
Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel        –                   –                   1
Tim Radford                                       –                   –                   1
SSP Number Twenty Two Syndicate –                 –                   1

 

