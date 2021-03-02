Another video involving a dead horse has been released on social media, according to the Daily Mail featuring jockey Rob James who has ridden for Gordon Elliott.

James, who rode Milan Native to win at Cheltenham last year for Elliott has appeared in a shocking video where he appears to try and sit on a dead horse. He is told by a person in the video “Get up on her there” and immediately James jumps on the dead horse.

James who has ridden over 200 point to point winners, mainly for Colin Bowe was due to ride in the 5:20 at Gowran Park, but his horse Gentle Jolie is now a non-runner.

James told The Irish Field: “I have become aware of a video circulating of me on social media. I would just like of apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30th, 2016.

“I sincerely apologise to the owners of the mare, the staff who cared for her, the horseracing industry and all followers of horse racing for my actions.

“To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt to the many loyal people that have supported me during my career. I have caused embarrassment to my employers, my family and most importantly the sport I love.

“I am heartbroken by the damage I have caused and will do my best to try and make amends to those hurt by my conduct.”

The IHRB released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday morning which read: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation.”

This will only add fuel to the fire, but this all comes on the day Irish Minister of Sports Jack Chambers has come out strongly against the actions of Gordon Elliott and would feel uncomfortable that he would have runners at Cheltenham.

Talking on Newstalks breakfast show the minister said “he needs to be held fully accountable with any and every sanction should be on the table”.

When asked about Cheltenham Chambers replied “he wouldn’t be comfortable seeing Gordon Elliott at Cheltenham.”

This all follows the BHA announcement on Monday that Gordon Elliott would not be allowed to have runners in Cheltenham while still under investigation in Ireland.

A statement said: “The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) will not allow the Irish trainer Gordon Elliott to racehorses in Britain whilst the Irish authorities investigate an image that appeared on social media over the weekend.

“The trainer admitted the photo was genuine and apologised for his actions.

“The BHA, which regulates racing in Britain, will use powers under its own rules to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to race in Britain pending consideration of the outcome of the Irish investigation

“The decision to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr. Elliott to run in Britain is, therefore, an interim decision which the BHA regards as proportionate in these circumstances.

“In an earlier statement, the BHA said it was appalled by the image which undermined its values of respecting and caring for horses.”

