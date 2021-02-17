Which Runners Stand Out In The Grand National Ante-Post Betting Market?

There was a massive disappointment after the 2020 Grand National was called off, as Tiger Roll was denied the chance to create history in the most iconic of British races. The Gordon Elliott-trained horse was going for an unmatched third consecutive Grand National success, and while the famous horse will be among the favourites for this year’s race once again, the eleven-year-old hasn’t particularly impressed so far this season.

But, which horse could be best placed to challenge for the top prize in the famous race at Aintree this year according to the ante-post Grand National betting markets?

Secret Reprieve

One of the biggest market movers so far this year has been Secret Reprieve, who is as short as 20/1 with some of the leading sportsbooks following his success in the Welsh Grand National in the middle of January. Evan Williams produced a masterful training performance with Secret Reprieve to get the win at Chepstow earlier in the year, and on that form, he could be set to go on and win the Grand National itself.

The distance never seemed to be an issue for the seven-year-old on that occasion, and his jumping was smooth over the fences. However, the fact that all three wins that he has achieved during his career have come at Chepstow, there may be a concern whether he could replicate his form at Aintree.

Yala Enki

Yala Enki is one of the horses that has prior experience of racing around Aintree. His fall in the 2020 Becher Chase has been used by a catalyst for his upturn in form by Paul Nicholls, as he has been excellent so far this calendar year. There is every indication that the eleven-year-old will be heading towards the National this year, and could be an excellent each-way bet for punters.

Bryony Frost will be looking to follow in the footsteps of her father and win the National, and in the process, she could create history by becoming the first female jockey to win the famous race. Yala Enki’s form has been good over the National distance, as he recently won at Taunton over three miles and four furlongs.

Burrows Saint

Willie Mullins has endured mixed fortunes with Burrows Saint so far this season, but there is no denying that the eight-year-old will be more comfortable over the longer distance at the Grand National. Both defeats that he has suffered this season have come over three miles as Clonmel and Gowran Park. But, his record in races over distances of three miles has historically been decent.

Burrows Saint won over three miles and five furlongs at Fairyhouse in April 2019, and won over three miles and half a furlong at Limerick in March 2019. This horse is certainly one to keep a closer eye on.

Potters Corner

If the Virtual Grand National was to be believed then last year’s race would have been won by Potters Corner. This year he will have the chance of winning the race for real. The eleven-year-old is a former Welsh Grand National winner, as he won the race in 2019. His staying power isn’t even in question, as the distance of the Grand National will not phase the Welsh-trained horse.

He was disappointing earlier in the year when finishing 35 lengths behind Imperial Alcazar at Warwick, but he will certainly be a solid each-way bet for the Grand National if he can follow up the form that he showed at Cheltenham on his reappearance this term.

