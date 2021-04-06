Who Are the Favourites for This Year’s Aintree Grand National?

After one year of rest, the world’s most famous horse race is back. The global pandemic replaced the 2020 contest with a virtual run-off where Potters Corner, the winner of the 2019 Welsh Grand National, took home the title by beating 39 CGI representations of horses who would have most likely competed in the 2020 event. However, this year, algorithms are out of fashion as real horses will again get their hooves dirty at Liverpool’s Aintree Racecourse, running for Europe’s richest jump race.

According to this cool infographic on freebetoffers.org.uk, 1 in every 3 bets that is placed is by a female, and it’s not just the guys who like to have a cheeky wager. 1 in every 3 bets that is placed is by a female making it the most bet on sport in the UK.

The National is one of the richest races in the world with a purse of £1,000,000 available for the winner and has been a must watch event for families and friends over the world for many years, not just keen racing fans.

According to bookies, this year’s contest will be a close one. Those new to betting on the Grand National should know that the favourite win rate is only 15% and that in the past half a century, the age of the winning horses has always been between nine and twelve years old. Also, the average odds of a winning horse are 20 to 1. Below, we look at who the experts see as this year’s favourites.

Cloth Cap

Jonjo O’Neill’s Cloth Cap is poised to be one of the shortest-price favourites in history. The gamble on this horse is gaining traction as more bets come in, and April 10 gets closer. It won the Ladbrokes Trophy earlier in the season and dominated the bet365 Premier Chase in March. Thus, in most handicapper’s eyes, it’s the favourite. Unibet is currently offering 4 to 1 odds.

Any Second Now

Ted Walsh’s Any Second Now is also primed for a Grand National bid. The nine-year-old horse owned by JP McManus claimed the 2019 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup, but it did not look in excellent shape on March 13 when it landed the Grade 2 Webster Cup. However, Any Second Now is the consensus second-favourite behind Cloth Cap, boasting ten to one and twelve to one odds at most sportsbooks. In trainer Walsh’s opinion, Any Second Now would have won last year’s Grand National if it would have taken place. He believes that the horse’s chances are equally good this time around, as it is coming off a recent career-best performance, and it is going into the race with a decent frame of mind.

Burrows Saint

According to top UK publications such as the Sun, money is pouring in on Burrows Saint. The Willie Mullins trained horse that impressed at the Cheltenham Festival. The eight-year-old equestrian has never participated in the Liverpool race before. Yet, despite its lack of experience, punters believe that it has an equal chance to claim the principal reward as Any Second Now. Thus, many bookmakers have the option available at ten to one odds. Burrows Saint won the 2019 Irish Grand National, and by all accounts, it will be in top form come April 10.

Over 10% of the world population are expected to tune in to the race this weekend. Lets hope its another race to remember.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com