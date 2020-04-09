Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Ascot Racecourse has announced that for public health and safety reasons the difficult but unavoidable conclusion has been reached that Royal Ascot 2020 (16th – 20th June) will not be able to take place as an event open to the public.

The racecourse statement explained that it may prove possible to run the Royal Ascot races behind closed doors, dependent on British Government and public health policy and the approval of the BHA for us to re-start racing. This would be for the benefit of the industry, and television audiences at home and internationally, with planning for this now underway.

Customers who have already paid for entry and hospitality at Royal Ascot will be refunded in full in the usual way as quickly as possible, with the process of communicating with them, initially by email, starting immediately.

Ascot Racecourse thanked everyone in advance for their patience and understanding in completing this substantial task given the challenging practical circumstances of the national lockdown in Britain.