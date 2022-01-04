Schedule for Release of Entries for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival

4,549 total views, 4,549 views today
The excitement is building for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and we have the release dates for the entries of the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, and all other races.
Tuesday 4th January
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, Cheltenham Gold Cup
Scratchings: Tuesday 8th February
Tuesday 11th January
Unibet Champion Hurdle, Close Brothers’ Mares’ Hurdle, Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
Scratchings: Tuesday 8th February
Tuesday 18th January
Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase, National Hunt Chase, Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Turners Novices’ Chase
Scratchings: Tuesday 15th February
Tuesday 25th January
Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
Scratchings: Tuesday 15th February
Tuesday 15th February
Parnell Properties Novices’ Mares’ Hurdle, Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase
Tuesday 22nd February
Ultima Handicap Chase, Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase, Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, Paddy Power Plate Handicap, Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
Weights: Tuesday 1st March
Tuesday 1st March
Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, Weatherbys Champion Bumper, St. James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase