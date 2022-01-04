Schedule for Release of Entries for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival

The excitement is building for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and we have the release dates for the entries of the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, and all other races.

Tuesday 4th January

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, Cheltenham Gold Cup

Scratchings: Tuesday 8th February

 

Tuesday 11th January

Unibet Champion Hurdle, Close Brothers’ Mares’ Hurdle, Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

Scratchings: Tuesday 8th February

Tuesday 18th January

Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase, National Hunt Chase, Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Turners Novices’ Chase

Scratchings: Tuesday 15th February

Tuesday 25th January

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, JCB Triumph Hurdle, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

Scratchings: Tuesday 15th February

 

Tuesday 15th February

Parnell Properties Novices’ Mares’ Hurdle, Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase

Tuesday 22nd February

Ultima Handicap Chase, Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase, Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, Paddy Power Plate Handicap, Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Weights: Tuesday 1st March

Tuesday 1st March

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, Weatherbys Champion Bumper, St. James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase

