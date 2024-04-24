HomeRacing irishList of entries for the 2024 Epsom Derby
List of entries for the 2024 Epsom Derby

EPSOM DOWNS NEWS: LATEST ENTRIES FOR THE 245TH BETFRED DERBY FOLLOWING TODAY’S SECOND ENTRY STAGE

The following two horses were entered for the Betfred Derby at today’s £12,000 second entry stage:

Dallas Star (FR) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Adrian Murray Ireland
Hidden Law (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Betfred Derby (Group 1) 1m 4f 6y

Epsom Downs, Saturday 1st June
Almaqam 3 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Ed Walker
Al Musmak (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Roger Varian
Ambiente Friendly (IRE) 3 9 2 The Gredley Family James Fanshawe
Ancient Wisdom (FR) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Anzac Day (IRE) 3 9 2 Brook Farm Bloodstock Andrew Balding
Arabian Crown (FR) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Arabic Legend (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Bellum Justum (IRE) 3 9 2 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Capulet (USA) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Caviar Heights (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Champagne Prince 3 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam
City of Troy (USA) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Clean Energy (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs J. S. Bolger J. S. Bolger Ireland
Dallas Star (FR) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Adrian Murray Ireland
Dancing Gemini (IRE) 3 9 2 Fishdance Ltd Roger Teal
Defiance (IRE) 3 9 2 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Monet Roger Varian
Deira Mile (IRE) 3 9 2 Green Team Racing Owen Burrows
Diego Velazquez (IRE) 3 9 2 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Economics 3 9 2 Isa Salman Al Khalifa William Haggas
Endless Victory 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Euphoric 3 9 2 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Feigning Madness 3 9 2 Valmont Ralph Beckett
Galen 3 9 2 P.Redmond/T.Fitzgerald/A.O’Brien/BFowler Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
Gasper de Lemos (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Ghostwriter (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr J. C. Smith Clive Cox
God’s Window 3 9 2 Cayton Park Stud Limited John & Thady Gosden
Golden West 3 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Grosvenor Square (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Harper’s Ferry 3 9 2 M H Dixon & J L Rowsell Ed Walker
Henry Longfellow (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Hidden Law (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Highbury (FR) 3 9 2 Westerberg,Coolmore,Brant,Dubois Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Illinois (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Kamboo (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Richard Hughes
Las Ramblas 3 9 2 Ballylinch Stud Roger Varian
London City (USA) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Los Angeles (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Macduff 3 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett
Marty The Party (IRE) 3 9 2 Connolly Racing Syndicate J. A. Stack Ireland
Matsuri 3 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Meydaan (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Simon & Ed Crisford
Mina Rashid 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding
Mission To Mars (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute
Mountain Bear (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Mr Hampstead (USA) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Roger Varian
No Retreat (IRE) 3 9 2 Victorious Racing Roger Varian
Ocean of Dreams (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Ortelius (USA) 3 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Padesha (FR) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited
Pappano 3 9 2 Ms Rachel D. S. Hood John & Thady Gosden
Portland (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Prince Rasam 3 9 2 East 11 Limited Michael Bell
Quatre Bras (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam
Raja Raja 3 9 2 Chola Dynasty David Simcock
Roadshow (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor A. Fabre France
Roi de France (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr B. E. Nielsen John & Thady Gosden
Salamanca 3 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam
Sam Hawkens (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg Richard Hannon
Sardinian Warrior (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Marc Chan John & Thady Gosden
Sayedaty Sadaty (IRE) 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding
Spoken Truth (IRE) 3 9 2 Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd D. K. Weld Ireland
Stromberg 3 9 2 Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
The Euphrates 3 9 2 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Westerberg/Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland
The Reverend 3 9 2 Tony Bloom & Ian McAleavy William Haggas
Under The Sun 3 9 2 Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Hugo Palmer
Valvano (IRE) 3 9 2 Valmont Ralph Beckett
Voyage 3 9 2 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon
War Rooms (IRE) 3 9 2 Brook Farm Bloodstock Owen Burrows
Wind River (IRE) 3 9 2 The Megsons Ed Dunlop

The following 5 entries have been scratched: Alrazeen (IRE), Common Defense (USA), Deepone, Justin Milano (JPN), Navy Seal (IRE)

69 entries go forward
22 Irish-trained
1 French-trained

Race Conditions

Total prize fund £1,500,000

For three-year-old colts and fillies only

Enter by noon, February 27th

Second Entry by noon, April 24th

First scratchings deadline by noon on May 7th

Second scratchings deadline by noon on May 21st

Five-day confirmation & supplementary entry stage May 27th

Final declaration stage by 10.00, May 30th

Weights: Colts 9st 2lb; fillies 8st 13lb

Horses will only be eligible to run in this race provided that they have a current BHA Handicap Rating of 80 or higher at midday of the confirmation stage.

Horses which do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including 29th May merit a provisional assessment of 80 or higher. Horses which have not run will not be eligible.

The winning horse in The Betfred Derby ‘Wild Card’ EBF Conditions
Stakes run at Epsom Downs on 1 October 2023 and in the Blue Riband Trial, run at the Spring Meeting at Epsom Downs on 23 April 2024, if not a gelding or already entered, will
receive an automatic entry to this race on the proviso that, should the horse remain in The Betfred Derby after the subsequent scratching stages on May 7th and May 21st and confirmation stage on May 27th, the owner will be liable to meet the corresponding payments respectively. In the event of a dead-heat in any of these races, both horses will receive an automatic entry to The Betfred Derby.

This race also forms part of the 2024 Churchill Downs ‘Wild Card’ Scheme. A runner from the American Turf Stakes, (Grade 2, 1m 0.5f. $500,000), run on Kentucky Derby Day (Saturday 4th May), will receive an entry and a travel incentive to run in The Betfred Derby.

This race will be restricted to 20 runners plus two reserves. The two reserves will be nominated as R21 and R22.

