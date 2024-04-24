EPSOM DOWNS NEWS: LATEST ENTRIES FOR THE 245TH BETFRED DERBY FOLLOWING TODAY’S SECOND ENTRY STAGE

The following two horses were entered for the Betfred Derby at today’s £12,000 second entry stage:

Dallas Star (FR) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Adrian Murray Ireland

Hidden Law (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Betfred Derby (Group 1) 1m 4f 6y

Epsom Downs, Saturday 1st June

Almaqam 3 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Ed Walker

Al Musmak (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah Roger Varian

Ambiente Friendly (IRE) 3 9 2 The Gredley Family James Fanshawe

Ancient Wisdom (FR) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Anzac Day (IRE) 3 9 2 Brook Farm Bloodstock Andrew Balding

Arabian Crown (FR) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Arabic Legend (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Bellum Justum (IRE) 3 9 2 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Capulet (USA) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Caviar Heights (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Champagne Prince 3 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam

City of Troy (USA) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Clean Energy (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs J. S. Bolger J. S. Bolger Ireland

Dallas Star (FR) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Adrian Murray Ireland

Dancing Gemini (IRE) 3 9 2 Fishdance Ltd Roger Teal

Defiance (IRE) 3 9 2 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing – Monet Roger Varian

Deira Mile (IRE) 3 9 2 Green Team Racing Owen Burrows

Diego Velazquez (IRE) 3 9 2 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Economics 3 9 2 Isa Salman Al Khalifa William Haggas

Endless Victory 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Euphoric 3 9 2 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Feigning Madness 3 9 2 Valmont Ralph Beckett

Galen 3 9 2 P.Redmond/T.Fitzgerald/A.O’Brien/BFowler Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Gasper de Lemos (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Ghostwriter (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr J. C. Smith Clive Cox

God’s Window 3 9 2 Cayton Park Stud Limited John & Thady Gosden

Golden West 3 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Grosvenor Square (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Harper’s Ferry 3 9 2 M H Dixon & J L Rowsell Ed Walker

Henry Longfellow (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Hidden Law (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Highbury (FR) 3 9 2 Westerberg,Coolmore,Brant,Dubois Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Illinois (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Kamboo (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Richard Hughes

Las Ramblas 3 9 2 Ballylinch Stud Roger Varian

London City (USA) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Los Angeles (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Macduff 3 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett

Marty The Party (IRE) 3 9 2 Connolly Racing Syndicate J. A. Stack Ireland

Matsuri 3 9 2 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Meydaan (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Simon & Ed Crisford

Mina Rashid 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding

Mission To Mars (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute

Mountain Bear (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Mr Hampstead (USA) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Roger Varian

No Retreat (IRE) 3 9 2 Victorious Racing Roger Varian

Ocean of Dreams (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Ortelius (USA) 3 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Padesha (FR) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited

Pappano 3 9 2 Ms Rachel D. S. Hood John & Thady Gosden

Portland (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Prince Rasam 3 9 2 East 11 Limited Michael Bell

Quatre Bras (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam

Raja Raja 3 9 2 Chola Dynasty David Simcock

Roadshow (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor A. Fabre France

Roi de France (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr B. E. Nielsen John & Thady Gosden

Salamanca 3 9 2 Mr P. W. Harris Jane Chapple-Hyam

Sam Hawkens (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg Richard Hannon

Sardinian Warrior (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Marc Chan John & Thady Gosden

Sayedaty Sadaty (IRE) 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding

Spoken Truth (IRE) 3 9 2 Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd D. K. Weld Ireland

Stromberg 3 9 2 Teme Valley Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

The Euphrates 3 9 2 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Westerberg/Smith Aidan O’Brien Ireland

The Reverend 3 9 2 Tony Bloom & Ian McAleavy William Haggas

Under The Sun 3 9 2 Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Hugo Palmer

Valvano (IRE) 3 9 2 Valmont Ralph Beckett

Voyage 3 9 2 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon

War Rooms (IRE) 3 9 2 Brook Farm Bloodstock Owen Burrows

Wind River (IRE) 3 9 2 The Megsons Ed Dunlop

The following 5 entries have been scratched: Alrazeen (IRE), Common Defense (USA), Deepone, Justin Milano (JPN), Navy Seal (IRE)

69 entries go forward

22 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

Race Conditions

Total prize fund £1,500,000

For three-year-old colts and fillies only

Enter by noon, February 27th

Second Entry by noon, April 24th

First scratchings deadline by noon on May 7th

Second scratchings deadline by noon on May 21st

Five-day confirmation & supplementary entry stage May 27th

Final declaration stage by 10.00, May 30th

Weights: Colts 9st 2lb; fillies 8st 13lb

Horses will only be eligible to run in this race provided that they have a current BHA Handicap Rating of 80 or higher at midday of the confirmation stage.

Horses which do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including 29th May merit a provisional assessment of 80 or higher. Horses which have not run will not be eligible.

The winning horse in The Betfred Derby ‘Wild Card’ EBF Conditions

Stakes run at Epsom Downs on 1 October 2023 and in the Blue Riband Trial, run at the Spring Meeting at Epsom Downs on 23 April 2024, if not a gelding or already entered, will

receive an automatic entry to this race on the proviso that, should the horse remain in The Betfred Derby after the subsequent scratching stages on May 7th and May 21st and confirmation stage on May 27th, the owner will be liable to meet the corresponding payments respectively. In the event of a dead-heat in any of these races, both horses will receive an automatic entry to The Betfred Derby.

This race also forms part of the 2024 Churchill Downs ‘Wild Card’ Scheme. A runner from the American Turf Stakes, (Grade 2, 1m 0.5f. $500,000), run on Kentucky Derby Day (Saturday 4th May), will receive an entry and a travel incentive to run in The Betfred Derby.

This race will be restricted to 20 runners plus two reserves. The two reserves will be nominated as R21 and R22.

