Aiden McNulty appointed Ireland Women’s Sevens Head Coach

Aiden McNulty has been appointed by the IRFU as the new Ireland Women’s Sevens Head Coach ahead of the upcoming 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

McNulty had been in the position of Interim Head Coach for the conclusion of the 2021 campaign and led Ireland to promising performances at the season-ending International Rugby 7s and HPC International 7s tournaments.

An Elite Performance Development Officer at Ulster Rugby since October 2019, McNulty will commence his role at the IRFU High Performance Centre next week as the Ireland squad build towards the opening legs of the World Series in Dubai in late November/early December.

Commenting on the appointment, IRFU Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy, said: “I am delighted for Aiden and the programme as Aiden did such a good job with the group towards the end of last season.

“He was extremely committed and invested in the role and his progression to take on the job full time is a good fit.

“Aiden is a very good coach with good knowledge of the programme and the group and he has the skills to develop the programme and the game further.”

McNulty underlined his excitement after earning the opportunity to coach the side on a full-time basis: “I am enormously excited to be back working with everyone involved within the Ireland Women’s Sevens programme.

“Having witnessed first-hand the high potential and skill-set within the squad, I’m delighted to be tasked with the job of stretching, challenging and supporting them into the future.”

The 2022 Women’s Series will feature seven rounds over six months, kicking off with back-to-back tournaments in Dubai.

The Emirates Dubai Sevens will start with a behind-closed-doors round on 26-27 November followed by a second event on 3-4 December with fans in attendance at The Sevens Stadium.

