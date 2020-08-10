All Gallagher Premiership games played behind closed doors will be live on BT Sport

Premiership Rugby has confirmed that with the resumption of the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season next weekend, every match which will be played behind closed doors will be live on BT Sport.

In a ground-breaking agreement between Premiership Rugby and BT Sport, fans can watch more live matches than ever before, from 14 August, including all six matches in Round 14.

The 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season resumes on Friday, 14th August, when Harlequins host Sale Sharks at the Twickenham Stoop, with the season ending on 24 October with the Final.

BT Sport will present live coverage from the grounds, led by a team of rugby experts with presenters and commentators including Dubliner Craig Doyle, Sarra Elgan, Martin Bayfield, Ugo Monye, Ben Kay, Lawrence Dallaglio, Austin Healey, Nick Mullins and Ali Eykyn.

Four of the 57 matches for the remainder of the season will also be shown free-to-air on Channel 5 – with details to be announced – while the Premiership Rugby highlights programme will also be on Channel 5 from Monday, 17th August.

Premiership Rugby has also confirmed that the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season will start on Friday, 20 November, concluding with the Final at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 26 June 2021.

