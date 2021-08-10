Connacht Rugby Championship & Champions Cup – Season Preview, Squad & Fixtures

23,347 total views, 1,267 views today
Below is everything you need to know about Connacht rugby before the start of the new 2021/22 season
Connacht are a squad in the middle of a rebuilding process. After a mixed season last year, the team has lost some of their more experienced players to retirement and foreign clubs.
Andy Friend’s team finished second behind Munster in the Pro 14 Conference B table last year but they only managed to win half of their 16 group matches.
Their last competitive match was a strong 26-19 victory at home over Ospreys in the Rainbow Cup.
Connacht have been known to cause major upsets in recent years but Jarrad Butler captaining the team will this season be one of them.
Latest transfer news
Players In
Leva Fifita – Lock, 31y/o, France
Shayne Bolton – Centre, 21y/o, South Africa
Mack Hansen – Fullback, 23y/o, Australia
Greg McGrath – Prop, 24y/o, Ireland
Sam Illo – Prop, 20y/o, Ireland
Players Out
Conor Kenny – Prop, 24y/o, Ireland – to Newcastle
Paddy McAllister – Hooker, 31y/0, Ireland – Retirement
Quinn Roux – Lock, 30y/o, South Africa – to Toulon
Sean O’Brien – Back row, 26y/o, Ireland – Retirement
Cillian Gallagher – Back row, 23y/o, Ireland – Retirement
Stephen Kerins – Scrum half, 25y/o, Ireland – Loaned to Bristol
Conor Dean – Fly half, 23y/o, Ireland
Sean O’Brien – Centre, 23y/o, Ireland – to Exeter
Stephen Fitzgerald – Fullback, 25y/o, Ireland – Retirement
Colm De Buitlear – Centre, 23y/o, Ireland
Betting
Connacht are the lowest rated side in the Champions Cup with odds of 250/1 of winning it this year.
Predicted finishing position
Connacht’s second place finish in the Pro 14 last year is a sign of good things for the province.
It is very unlikely that we will see them in the knockout stages of the Champions Cup this year but expect a top three finish in their Pro 14 Conference group.
@bundeeaki12 shouting instructions to the Connacht team pic.twitter.com/AP6LtkiRMZ
— Joe Naughton (@JosephNaughton4) October 3, 2020
Fixtures
Rugby Championship / Pro16 will be announced in mid-August and the Champions Cup will be announced the following week.