Connacht Rugby Sign Prop Greg McGrath

James Roulston Mooney
Connacht Rugby have announced the signing of Greg McGrath from Leinster Rugby.

McGrath made three appearances for the latter province with the first of those coming against Connacht at the RDS last January.

However, the 24-year-old’s new Connacht contract is the first professional contract of his career.

The prop, who can play at tighthead or loosehead, has been capped at the national U20 level.

The Wexford native played in the All-Ireland League for Landsdowne before being picked up by Leinster.

The prop said that he is looking forward to donning the province’s green shirt.

“I’m very proud to be joining Connacht and sign my first professional contract,” said McGrath. “Connacht have a great history of developing players and giving them an opportunity to impress, so I hope to make a positive impact there. I’m looking forward to making the move to the West and see what the future has in store.”

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend welcomed the province’s newest arrival.

“He will give us the added depth that we need at tighthead but his ability to play at loose is another boost too,” said Friend.

“He’s very highly regarded on the club scene and has made a good impression during his time at Leinster, so we’re looking forward to his arrival.”

