The British & Irish Lions and SA Rugby have confirmed the 2021 Tour to South Africa will go ahead as scheduled, with every game live on Sky Sports.

The eagerly-awaited series visits some of the most impressive stadiums in world sport and culminates in three Test matches against the newly crowned Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks.

The eight-game Tour kicks off on Saturday 3 July 2021 when the Lions play Vodacom Super Rugby’s DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Three weeks later the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will host the first Test – a venue which has previously hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final.

The second Test will be on Saturday 31 July at the Cape Town Stadium – the first Lions Test there since 1997 – before the tourists return to Gauteng for the final Test on Saturday 7 August at Emirates Airline Park – the venue of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.

The Lions have toured South Africa on 13 previous occasions, with the first Tour taking place in 1891. In that time, the Lions have won four Test series, lost eight with one drawn. Their overall record against the Springboks is played 46, won 17, lost 23 and drawn six.

Lions 2021 tour schedule to South Africa:

Saturday 3 July: British & Irish Lions v DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town.

Wednesday 7 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth.

Saturday 10 July: British & Irish Lions v Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban.

Wednesday 14 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘A’ Team – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit.

Saturday 17 July: British & Irish Lions v Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.

Saturday 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Saturday 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town.

Saturday 7 August (third Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg.

