Garry Ringrose signs new three-year IRFU contract

James Roulston Mooney
Ireland centre Garry Ringrose has put pen to paper on a new three-year IRFU deal that will see him represent both Leinster and the country until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ringrose has amassed 37 caps for Ireland since making his debut against Canada in 2016 and recently started all three Autumn Nations Series games last month.

Ringrose has won a Grand Slam with Ireland and was on their Rugby World Cup squad for the ill-fated 2019 campaign.

The 26-year-old is close to becoming a centurion with Leinster, sitting ten appearances away from such an honour currently.

He has won four Pro14 titles with the provincial outfit, as well as a Champions Cup in 2018.

IRFU High Performance Director, David Nucifora commented: “Garry has had a tough road with injuries since the World Cup in Japan but he is a top international player who delivers big performances for Ireland and Leinster.

“He will be an influential figure at both national and provincial level over the coming years.”

Garry Ringrose commented: “Delighted to sign for another three years. It is an exciting time to be involved with Leinster and Ireland.

“Both squads have ambition to be competing for silverware every year and I’m motivated to do whatever I can to contribute”

