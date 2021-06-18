Gavin Coombes Wins Munster Men’s Player of the Year Award

Munster back-rower Gavin Coombes has won the club’s Men’s Player of the Year accolade for his performances this season.

Coombes is the youngest-ever recipient of the award at 23 years and 184 days after setting a club record for most tries in a season (15).

This includes four in his final outing of the season against Zebre.

The Skibbereen star averaged a try every 87 minutes in his 22 appearances this season, 17 of which were starts.

Coombes was devastating in attack with powerful ball-carrying but was equally effective in defence.

Often, he was Munster’s standout player in both aspects of the game with his work at the breakdown being unrivalled.

The future looks bright for the new Munster Men’s Player of the Year as he is set to earn his first Irish cap this summer.

Dorothy Wall – Munster Women’s Player of the Year

Dorothy Wall was the winner of the Munster Women’s Player of the Year award after her terrific season for the province.

The Munster back-rower, like her male counterpart, is a relentless defensive presence for the Red Army and is a fantastic ball-carrier too.

The Tipperary Titan starred in the interprovincial championship for the province and is a leader on the pitch.

Her performances for Adam Grigg’s Ireland side were factored into the decision to award her with the accolade due to government restrictions and limited activity across domestic rugby.

With only seven Ireland caps to her name at the moment, it is only a matter of time before that number skyrockets for the 21-year-old.

Craig Casey – Young Player of the Year

Craig Casey stood out alongside Gavin Coombes as one of the mens’ best players of the season.

The 22-year-old produced some spectacular performances in his 19 appearances and led by example in his 12 starts.

His three Player of the Match awards reflects this.

Casey kept the Munster attack ticking and manufactured a high-tempo style that led Munster to the Pro 14 final.

Casey made his Ireland debut in the Six Nations against Italy after his impressive club-level performances.

The Shannon RFC and Ardscoil Rís product will earn more caps this summer during the Vodafone Summer Series.

Ben Healy – John McCarthy Award for Greencore Academy Player of the Year

Ben Healy excelled in his second season as part of Munster’s Greencore Academy, earning 17 appearances for the senior side.

His season-opening 50-metre winner at Parc y Scarlets set the tone for an impressive season for the young fly-half.

His ability to kick from distance continued to stand out as an important asset for the province throughout the season.

The 21-year-old got his first senior contract in March after a stellar season and will be part of the senior squad next season.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com