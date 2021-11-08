Henshaw returns to Ireland training but Coombes ruled out

7 total views, 7 views today
There is some positive news for Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw this week as he is set to be re-integrated into team training with the rest of the Ireland squad.
Henshaw will be re-integrated as part of his ongoing rehab programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team.
However, Munster back-rower Gavin Coombes will not train with the side this week as he continues to recover from illness.
There were no injury concerns emerging from the 60-5 victory over Japan on Saturday afternoon.
The game against New Zealand on Saturday, November 13, which is a sell-out, will be televised by RTE and Channel 4.
Ireland squad for Autumn Nations Series
Backs (19)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 32 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 25 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 26 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 94 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 11 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 7 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 90 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 100 caps CAPTAIN
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (19)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 17 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 23 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 21 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 10 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 50 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 110 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 64 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 77 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
*denotes uncapped player
Ireland Autumn Nations Series Fixtures 2021
IRELAND v New Zealand
Aviva Stadium, Saturday 13th November 2021
IRELAND v Argentina
Aviva Stadium, Sunday 21st November 2021