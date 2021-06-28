Ireland Lock James Ryan Injured Ahead Of Japan Test

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
0
7
Ireland Lock James Ryan

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Ireland lock James Ryan is suffering from an injury sustained in training.

James Ryan, who is set to captain Ireland in the Summer Series against Japan and the USA, is confirmed to have an adductor issue and will be monitored across the week to determine his availability for this weekend’s test.

Andy Farrell is unlikely to risk the 24-year-old who has had an injury-filled season for Leinster and Ireland.

However, the lock has not been ruled out of the game against Japan at this moment in time.

it is believed that the injury may have been a factor in Warren Gatland’s decision to choose Wales lock Adam Beard to replace Alun Wyn Jones in the British and Irish Lions squad.

Munster’s Peter O’Mahony will be among the candidates for the captaincy if Ryan is deemed unfit for the weekend.

Ulster’s Michael Lowry will continue to train with the squad this week.

The squad have reassembled after dispersing on Saturday afternoon following four days at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

The Ireland team to play Japan on Saturday at 1 pm at the Aviva Stadium will be announced at lunchtime on Thursday.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here