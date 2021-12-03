Ireland to play Wales in opening match as U20 6N returns in February

11 total views, 11 views today
The 2022 Under-20 Six Nations Championship will return the competition to its normal window of February – March and the Ireland U20s will kick-off the championship against Wales at Musgrave Park.
The matches will be played from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, March 20, taking place on the same weekends as the Senior Men’s Championship.
Matches will be broadcast in Six Nations territories either on TV, broadcaster streaming platforms or via Six Nations digital channels.
All matches will be available in the UK on BBC iPlayer and Ireland on RTE and Virgin Media, while Sky Italia will broadcast the matches of Italy Under 20s.
It is the first time that broadcasters in Ireland will show the U20 Championship in its entirety.
Richie Murphy‘s team will travel to France in Round 2 on Friday, February 11, before hosting Italy in Cork on Friday, February 25 (Kick-off 8 pm).
In Round 4, England host the boys in green on Saturday, March 12 before Murphy’s charges play Scotland on ‘Super Sunday’, March 12 (Kick-off 5 pm).
Commenting on the announcement, Six Nations CEO, Ben Morel said: “The Under 20s Six Nations Championship is an exciting competition that showcases the next generation of young talent.
“It is an important milestone for all young players striving to represent their country at senior level in future.
“The development of age-grade rugby is a key part of our strategy and we would like to thank our broadcast partners for the increased exposure they will be giving the Championship and its rising stars, bringing young players to the homes of sports fans around all the home nations.
“We look forward to some great rugby.”
Ireland U20 2022 Six Nations Fixtures
Ireland v Wales – Friday, February 4 at 8 pm
France v Ireland – Friday, February 11 at 8 pm
Ireland v Italy – Friday, February 25 at 8 pm
England v Ireland – Saturday, March 12 at 7:15 pm
Ireland v Scotland – Sunday, March 20 at 5 pm