Ireland U-20’s Prospect Alex Kendellen Named As Captain For Six Nations

Ireland under-20’s prospect Alex Kendellen was announced as team captain for the upcoming 2021 U-20 Six Nations Championship in Wales.

The Munster back-row made his competitive debut for the province three months ago against Scarlets.

The 20-year-old spoke about how he feels about being captain for the tournament.

“[It’s] a huge honour, not just for myself but for my family and support network, my friends, my coaches at Munster, the school, it’s a huge honour for them as well.”

His Munster debut gave him a similar feeling of honour and pride.

There was no crowd there, but the Munster academy product still sees it as one of the highlights of his career so far.

Kendellen noted: “It was a massive moment in my career, personally, as well as for my family, my friends, all my support network around me.”

In terms of leadership, Kendellen believes that his actions speak louder than his words.

He noted that he will not change this after becoming captain.

“I’m here to lead on the pitch, my actions speak a lot more than my words, I think.”

As for the side’s approach towards the upcoming tournament, the captain said that they are going to take it game-by-game.

The Munster man’s eyes are focused on what lies ahead in the Scotland game.

The squad showed how good they were during the training camp they took part in, according to Kendellen.

Furthermore, Kendellen feels that there were more than the 34 announced that put their hands up for a spot.

However, the captain said that “the best 34 are going over and they’re looking to win this competition.”

The U20 Six Nations will use a six-day turnaround for this year’s championship.

The Ireland squad will have to get used to it as they do not have much experience with short turnarounds.

“Recovery will be key for everybody. It’s what we have to deal with in these situations with Covid and we are all looking forward to it,” Kendellen added.

The UCC number eight complimented those from the Munster setup who gave him tips ahead of the tournament opener.

The 20-year-old singled out veteran lock Billy Holland as one of these people.

“I chatted to Billy Holland during the week. We all know he’s packing it in soon enough. He’s been very good to me and not just the last six weeks but back in Munster for the last year as well. He’s had an arm around me and brought me along.”

Kendellen will want to lead by example in his first game as captain, as mentioned above, and get Ireland off to the best start possible with a victory against Scotland next week.

Ireland Squad for 2021 U20 Six Nations:

Forwards:

George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Temi Asewunmi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen RFC/Munster)

Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran/An Ghaeltacht/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Lee Barron (St Michael’s College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Darragh Murray (Colaiste Chiaran/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

Mark Morrisey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)

Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster)

Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)

Backs:

Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Tim Corkery (St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny/UCD RFC/Leinster)

James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Josh O’Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster).

Ireland U20 Six Nations Fixtures 2021:

(All games at Cardiff Arms Park)

Scotland v Ireland , Saturday 19 June, 2pm

, Saturday 19 June, 2pm Wales v Ireland , Friday 25 June, 8pm

, Friday 25 June, 8pm Ireland v England, Thursday 1 July, 8pm

v England, Thursday 1 July, 8pm Italy v Ireland , Wednesday 7 July, 2pm

, Wednesday 7 July, 2pm Ireland v France, Tuesday 13 July, 4.45pm.

