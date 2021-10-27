Ireland U18 Clubs squad preparing for Italy clash

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Ireland rugby

The Ireland Under-18 Clubs squad, sponsored by PwC, has assembled in Dublin this week for their first training camp of the season.

The Ireland Under-18 Clubs squad, coached by Brendan O’Connor, former Ireland international Kevin Maggs and Daryl Maxwell, assembled in Dublin on Monday.

Players from the four Provinces and the IQ Rugby pathway have been called up to train with the U18 Clubs at King’s Hospital.

The side are preparing to face Italy at the Stadio Comunale Monigo on Saturday with kick-off set for 3 pm.

Commenting ahead of this week’s camps, Peter Smyth, the IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, said: “The return of the National Age Grade squads is a real boost to everyone involved with the player pathway.

“Getting the opportunity to develop and assess players over the mid-term period is the first point of our National Age Grade season plan.

“The excellent work that the schools and clubs undertake are the bedrock of these National programmes.”

Ireland Men’s U18 Clubs Squad

Oisin Lynch (Boyne RFC/Leinster)
Sam Green (Malone RFC/Ulster)
Adam Deay (Tullow RFC/Leinster)
Jarlath Gleeson (London Irish/IQ Rugby)
James O’Loughlin (Naas RFC/Leinster)
Nikke Moelders (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)
Donagh McCarrick (Coolmine RFC/Leinster)
Grant Palmer (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)
Kyle Read (Midleton RFC/Munster)
Tom Larke (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
David Donohue (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Michael Burnett (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)
Charlie Sheridan (Naas RFC/Leinster)
Sean Fox (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
Ethan Graham (Monaghan RFC/Ulster)
Sean Hopkins (Ballina RFC/Connacht)
Niall O’Hanlon (Athy RFC/Leinster)
Charlie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
Paddy Jones (Sale/IQ Rugby)
Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC/Munster)
Andrew Doyle (Athy RFC/Leinster)
Senan Phelan (St Mary’s RFC/Leinster)
Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
Kieran Kennedy (Waterford City RFC/Munster).

