Ireland U20 Team Announced For Triple Crown Showdown

ireland u20 v england 2019

The Ireland under-20’s team has been announced ahead of their match against England in Cardiff, with a triple crown at stake.

Props Temi Lasisi and Sam Illo return to the starting lineup as the side continue to manage their resources carefully.

Hooker Ronan Loughnane will start for the third game in a row, one of eight to do so.

Alex Soroka and Harry Sheridan remain the second-row partnership for the side with an unchanged back row also.

The backline also remains identical after stellar performances against Wales from players like scrum-half Nathan Doak.

Cathal Forde and Shane Jennings start at 12 and 13 once again after impressive outings against Scotland and Wales.

Jamie Osborne and Ben Moxham join them to maintain their 100% starting percentage while Chris Cosgrave joins them in the back three for the second game in a row.

Last week’s starting props Jack Boyle and Mark Donnelly will be sat on the bench at kick-off alongside try-scorer Daniel Okeke and others.

Thursday night’s game will kick off at 8 pm in Cardiff Arms Park and will be shown live on RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Player

Ireland U20 Side v England

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)
14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
13. Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
11. Chris Cosgrave (St. Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
10. Tim Corkery (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny/UCD RFC/Leinster)
9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

1. Temi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)
3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
4. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)
6. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)
7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
8. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
17. Jack Boyle (St. Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
18. Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen FC/Munster)
19. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
23. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
24. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)
25. Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster)
26. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby).

