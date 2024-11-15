Ireland v Argentina at 8.10pm in Autumn Nations Series

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell has made one change and named two uncapped players in his matchday squad for Friday night’s Autumn Nations Series game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium at 8.10pm.

Robbie Henshaw will make his 75th international appearance this evening and is the only change in the starting line-up from last Friday.

The Leinster duo Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast are the two uncapped players Farrell has chosen on the replacements bench for the game as Ireland hope to get back to winning ways following last their defeat to New Zealand.

Healy in line for cap 133

Cian Healy will win his 133rd Test match cap if coming off the replacements’ bench this evening. His will match the record Test cap haul of former Leinster and Ireland great Brian O’Driscoll.

Ireland’s back three is unchanged from last weekend’s opening Autumn Nations Series test, with Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen again chosen.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will start in midfield tonight, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley again getting the nod as the half-back pairing.

The entire pack remains unchanged, with Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in support in the second row.

Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, who scored a try against New Zealand, and captain Caelan Doris complete Farrell’s starting team.

Alongside Cian Healy on the replacements’ bench are Rob Herring, uncapped Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, uncapped Sam Prendergast and Jamie Osborne.

Speaking ahead of the Argentina clash, Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell, said:

“There has been a sharp focus in training this week and the squad are determined to get back to winning ways in front of a vocal home crowd. Friday will be a special night at Aviva Stadium for more reasons than one.”

Tonight’s game, which kicks off at 8.10pm, will be live on Virgin Media One, and there will be radio coverage on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland Team

15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park.

1. Andrew Porter, 2. Rónan Kelleher, 3. Finlay Bealham, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Tadhg Beirne, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (captain).

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Thomas Clarkson, 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Peter O’Mahony, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Sam Prendergast, 23. Jamie Osborne.

