Ireland v New Zealand – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

Ireland will welcome New Zealand to the Aviva Stadium for the first time since their historic 16-9 win over them three years ago.
A lot has changed since then, with new managers and new players involved in the national sides’ setups.
A heavy thrashing handed out to the boys in green by the All Blacks in 2019 at the Rugby World Cup is what will serve as the control for Andy Farrell’s men.
How far have they come in the last two years? How close to the top are they after their mighty fall in 2019? Is Farrell the man to lead Ireland into the next World Cup?
After this game, fans should have a clearer view – a win is not necessary to show sufficient proof but rather a great improvement on the 32-point deficit that saw them exit another World Cup at the quarter-final stage.
Regardless of the fate of Ireland’s current six-game win streak, a good performance against Ian Foster’s team could go a long way.
Only one change has been made to the Ireland side that dismantled Jamie Joseph’s Japan, who continue their downward spiral.
Iain Henderson comes into the pack in place of Tadhg Beirne, who is relegated to the bench.
The likes of Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane will line out for the All Blacks.
Teams
Ireland
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 26 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 32 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 7 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 100 caps CAPTAIN
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 11 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 50 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 64 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 10 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 21 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 110 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 17 caps
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 23 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 77 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 90 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 25 caps
23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 94 caps
New Zealand
1-15 starters, 16-23 bench.
- Joe Moody (55)
- Codie Taylor (65)
- Nepo Laulala (38)
- Brodie Retallick (90)
- Samuel Whitelock (130) – captain
- Ethan Blackadder (8)
- Dalton Papalii (11)
- Ardie Savea (57)
- TJ Perenara (77)
- Beauden Barrett (100)
- Sevu Reece (16)
- Anton Lienert-Brown (55)
- Rieko Ioane (45)
- Will Jordan (11)
- Jordie Barrett (34)
- Dane Coles (78)
- Karl Tu’inukuafe (24)
- Tyrel Lomax (13)
- Tupou Vaa’i (10)
- Akira Ioane (11)
- Finlay Christie (5)
- Richie Mo’unga (30)
- David Havili (13)
Odds
Ireland 7/2
Draw 22/1
New Zealand 2/9
Where To Watch
The match will kick-off at 3:15 pm with live coverage starting an hour earlier on RTÉ 2.