JGP and Dan Leavy back in full training ahead of Champions Cup

James Roulston Mooney
Leinster have announced that four players have been deemed available for selection in their Champions Cup opener against Bath this weekend after recovering from injury, including Jamison Gibson-Park and Dan Leavy.

Scrum-half Gibson Park has been sidelined with a thigh injury since Ireland’s win over New Zealand last month.

The number nine is set to make his return to the Leinster 23 in the same ground, the Aviva Stadium, this weekend.

Flanker Dan Leavy has also returned to full training having come through the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after suffering an injury 20 minutes into the recent loss to Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

Centre Rory O’Loughlin has also returned to full training this week having recovered from a shoulder injury, while back-rower Max Deegan got through the Connacht game without any issues.

Lock James Ryan is continuing to comply with World Rugby protocols while training with the team.

Ryan is seeing an independent concussion consultant as part of his return to competitive action.

His fellow Irish internationals Jack Conan and Leinster and national captain Johnny Sexton will increase their workload in training this week and be further assessed before a final decision is made on their recoveries.

Loosehead prop Cian Healy, who was substituted against Connacht as a precaution, will also be assessed ahead of the Champions Cup clash with Bath.

Leinster and Ireland openside flanker Will Connors is back on the injury list after picking up a hamstring issue in training last week.

