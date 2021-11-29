Leinster announce Ryan has completed Return to Play protocols

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Friday’s United Rugby Championship game in the RDS Arena against Connacht Rugby, which includes the news that lock forward James Ryan has completed the Graduated Return to Play protocols.

The Irish international will now look to increase his training workload this week as he edges closer to a return to the pitch.

In line with World Rugby protocols, James will continue to be monitored including seeing an independent concussion consultant as part of his return to competitive action.

There are a number of Leinster players that require further assessment this week before a final decision is made on their inclusion or not this week.

Jamison Gibson-Park will be further assessed this week for a thigh injury, as will Max Deegan who sustained an injury to his mouth during the game against Ulster Rugby.

Deegan came on for Dan Leavy in the first half of the game on Saturday and Leavy has now entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

There was no new update on the following players:

Jack Conan (quad), Johnny Sexton (knee and ankle), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Dave Kearney (back), Michael Milne (calf), Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder)

