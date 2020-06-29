Leinster Rugby announced 28 new contract for the 2020/21 season, while also announcing some players that will be leaving the club.

Leinster Head Coach Leo Cullen also welcomed the announcement of the new contracts, while he also acknowledged the circumstances around some players. He told Leinsterrugby.ie, “We are delighted to be able to confirm the list of 28 contracts today and in particular with so many of them coming through the clubs and the schools of Leinster. A huge amount of work goes into developing players at all levels of the game so it’s incredibly pleasing for us to have five players promoted directly from our Academy”.

Five players are promoted from the Academy to the senior squad. These are Harry Dunne, Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Tommy O’Brien and Dan Sheehan. Leo Cullen welcomed the players to the squad and said, “It is always a hugely special day for them, their families and their clubs and schools so I would like to congratulate Ryan (Baird), Harry (Byrne), Jack (Dunne), Tommy (O’Brien) and Dan (Sheehan).

However, 7 players will leave the club. Jack Aungier, Bryan Byrne, Barry Daly, Oisin Dowling, Gavin Mullin, Roman Salanoa and Joe Tomane. Cullen thanked the players for their contributions over the past number of seasons and said, “To Bryan, Barry and Joe from the Senior squad and to Jack, Gavin, Roman and Oisín from the Academy we would like to thank you all for your contribution and effort that you have given the club”.

Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney will stay at the club until completion of the 2019/20 season in which Leo Cullen said he was “delighted” with. The former Leinster and Ireland second rower said, “Both players have given so much to the team over the course of their careers as ‘one club’ men and hopefully, they can both contribute strongly to the team for the games that we still hope to play out”.

Leinster Rugby – New Senior Contracts:

1. Vakh Abdaladze, 11 Leinster Caps (LC), 1 Leinster Tries (T)*

2. Ryan Baird, 7 LC, 3 T

3. Michael Bent, 4 Ireland Caps (IC), 135 LC, 4 T

4. Adam Byrne, 1 IC, 57 LC, 20 T

5. Ed Byrne, 52 LC, 7 T

6. Harry Byrne, 9 LC, 2 T

7. Ross Byrne, 6 IC, 84 LC, 5 T

8. Will Connors, 15 LC, 2 T

9. Seán Cronin, 72 IC, 181 LC, 41 T

10. Peter Dooley, 76 LC, 2 T

11. Caelan Doris, 2 IC, 29 LC, 4 T

12. Jack Dunne, 7 LC, 0 T

13. Scott Fardy, 39 Australia Caps (AC), 58 LC, 10 T

14. Jordan Larmour, 24 IC, 46 LC, 12 T

15. Dan Leavy, 11 IC, 63 LC, 14 T

16. James Lowe, 43 LC, 28 T

17. Ross Molony, 95 LC, 3 T

18. Josh Murphy, 32 LC, 2 T

19. Tommy O’Brien, 3 LC, 1 T

20. Rory O’Loughlin, 1 IC, 67 LC, 21 T

21. Rowan Osborne, 4 LC, 1 T

22. Andrew Porter, 26 IC, 62 LC, 9 T

23. Rhys Ruddock, 26 IC, 172 LC, 10 T

24. James Ryan, 26 IC, 37 LC, 2 T**

25. Dan Sheehan, 0 LC, 0 T

26. Devin Toner, 70 IC, 244 LC, 4 T

27. James Tracy, 6 IC, 108 LC, 8 T

28. Josh van der Flier, 26 IC, 80 LC, 9 T

Academy Players Promoted to Senior Squad:

1. Ryan Baird

2. Harry Byrne

3. Jack Dunne

4. Tommy O’Brien

5. Dan Sheehan

Leinster Rugby – Departees:

1. Jack Aungier, 5 LC, 0 T

2. Bryan Byrne, 47 LC, 12 T

3. Barry Daly, 36 LC, 19 T

4. Oisín Dowling, 6 LC, 0 T

5. Gavin Mullin, 2 LC, 0 T

6. Roman Salanoa, 3 LC, 0 T

7. Joe Tomane, 17 AC, 21 LC, 3

*Statistics correct as of 24th June 2020

**Already announced as centrally contracted by the IRFU