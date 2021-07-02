Leinster’s Hugh O’Sullivan joins London Irish

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
30
Hugh O'Sullivan is joining London Irish. Credit: London Irish RFC.

Leinster Rugby scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan has agrees a move to London Irish.

O’Sullivan made 30 appearances in the blue of Leinster, which included appearances in the Guinness PRO14, the Heineken Champions Cup and the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

A two-time Leinster School’s Senior Cup winner with Belvedere College, O’Sullivan progressed through the Leinster Rugby Academy.

O’Sullivan “really excited” about Exiles move

O’Sullivan has expressed his delight at the opportunity to play for The Exiles, stating:

“I am delighted to have signed on with London Irish. I’m really excited to begin working under the likes of Declan Kidney and Les Kiss. I’m looking forward to contributing to the squad effort as best I can. It will be an excellent opportunity to develop my game while playing in the competitive league that is the Premiership.

“I can’t wait to get going in pre-season and to link up with my new teammates. I’m eagerly awaiting what will hopefully be a successful season for the Club.”

Declan Kidney on signing O’Sullivan

Former Ireland Grand Slam-winning coach Declan Kidney, now Director of Rugby at London Irish, said of O’Sullivan’s signing:

“Hugh will add great competition in the scrum-half position and will be joining an already hungry group of players vying for the starting 9 jersey. He has picked up some good experience in Ireland with Leinster, and we look forward to seeing his progress continue with us at London Irish.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here