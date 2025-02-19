Irish rugby players set to go on Lions Tour 2025

The 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour is shaping up to be a showcase of Irish rugby talent. With Andy Farrell at the helm as head coach, several key Irish players are expected to don the famous red jersey.

Caelan Doris stands out as a strong candidate for Lions captaincy. The dynamic back-row forward has been a consistent performer for Ireland and is widely regarded as one of the best in his position globally. Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong are near-certainties in the front row, with their scrummaging prowess and work rate in the loose making them invaluable assets.

Dan Sheehan, if recovered from his long-term injury, is likely to be the first-choice hooker. His lineout throwing accuracy and mobility around the park set him apart from other contenders. Jamison Gibson-Park’s quick service and decision-making ability make him a favorite for the scrum-half position.

Key Irish backs in contention

The Irish backline boasts a wealth of talent vying for Lions selection. James Lowe has emerged as a leading contender for the left wing position. His powerful left boot and defensive skills make him a valuable asset in the back three.

In the centers, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose form a formidable partnership. Aki’s direct running and physical presence complement Ringrose’s elusive footwork and defensive organization. Hugo Keenan has made the fullback position his own for Ireland and is expected to challenge for the Lions 15 jersey.

Mack Hansen’s versatility and aerial ability put him in contention for a spot on the right wing. His performances in the green of Ireland have caught the eye of selectors and fans alike.

Emerging Irish talents

The Lions Tour isn’t just about established stars. Several emerging Irish talents are pushing for inclusion. Jack Crowley has been making waves at fly-half, showcasing a mature game management style beyond his years.

Joe McCarthy, the young lock, has been impressive in his outings for Ireland. His physicality and work rate have drawn comparisons to Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell. Sam Prendergast, another fly-half option, has caught Andy Farrell’s eye and could be a surprise inclusion.

Jack Boyle and James McNabney represent the next generation of Irish forwards. Both have been named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad as development players, indicating their potential for future international honors.

Irish players’ recent form and statistics

Recent performances in the Six Nations and autumn internationals have bolstered the case for Irish players’ inclusion in the Lions squad. Caelan Doris has been a standout, leading the Irish forwards in carries and tackles.

James Lowe’s attacking statistics are particularly impressive. His ability to break the line and create opportunities for teammates has been a key factor in Ireland’s recent successes. Josh van der Flier, the 2022 World Player of the Year, continues to set high standards in the back row.

Tadhg Beirne’s versatility makes him a valuable squad member. Capable of playing in the second row or back row, he offers coaches flexibility in selection. Bundee Aki’s powerful performances in the center have cemented his status as one of the northern hemisphere’s premier midfielders.

Impact of Andy Farrell’s Lions appointment

Andy Farrell’s appointment as Lions head coach has significant implications for Irish rugby. Temporarily stepping away from his role with Ireland, Farrell’s intimate knowledge of the Irish players could influence selection decisions.

Simon Easterby has been named interim Ireland head coach for the 2025 Six Nations. This change in leadership provides Irish players with an opportunity to impress a different coach and potentially enhance their Lions prospects.

The possibility of up to 8-9 Irish players featuring in the Lions starting XV is a testament to the strength of Irish rugby. With eight test matches before the Lions squad announcement, players have ample opportunity to stake their claim for selection. A new profit-share agreement means Lions players could earn up to €120,000 for the tour, adding financial incentive to the honor of representing the famous touring side.

