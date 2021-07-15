Lions: Henshaw and Alun Wyn Jones In Squad v Stormers

James Roulston Mooney
9

The British and Irish Lions side to play the Stormers on Saturday evening has been announced.

Inside centre Robbie Henshaw will return to the starting lineup after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Returning tour captain Alun Wyn Jones will have a place on the bench just three weeks after dislocating his shoulder against Japan.

Furthermore, Stuart Hogg will wear the captain’s armband on the day when he lines up in the back three alongside Josh Adams and Duhan Van Der Merwe.

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, who was called up at the weekend, will start for the side, wearing the number 10 shirt.

Rory Sutherland and Tadhg Furlong will start for the Lions once more with Adam Beard and Jonny Hill at lock forward behind them.

Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan will give a strong Irish feel to the back row with Hamish Watson complimenting them at openside.

Many members of the bench were part of the side that narrowly lost out to South Africa ‘A’ 17-13 on Wednesday night, including Chris Harris and Louis Rees-Zammit.

Kick-off is at 5 pm on Wednesday and Sky Sports will cover the game.

Lions 23 v Stormers

Backs

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Josh Adams

13. Elliot Daly

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Marcus Smith

9. Ali Price

Forwards

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Adam Beard

5. Jonny Hill

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Hamish Watson

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. Jamie George

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Alun Wyn Jones

20. Sam Simmonds

21. Gareth Davies

22. Chris Harris

23. Louis Rees-Zammit

